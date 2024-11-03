OpEd: Offshore wind farms are powering Long Island’s Future

We are facing an energy crisis across this country. On Long Island, our power grid is fragile and susceptible to major damage during the brutal storms that have become regular events while exorbitant utility rates further stretch families already struggling with the high cost of living.

People deserve a power grid on Long Island that is dependable, modern and resilient in the face of anything Mother Nature throws at it.



Offshore wind is a key part of this equation with the added advantage of having tangible local economic benefits. By investing in offshore wind projects, we can build a more predictable and prosperous future for our community while strengthening the local supply chain and generating thousands of jobs.

This is not theoretical. Unlike many industries that are moving toward AI and automation, offshore wind requires very skilled labor across many sectors—jobs that can’t be outsourced or replaced.

Suffolk County is recognized as a national leader throughout the energy industry and New York State for its commitment to wind energy, and now we are ready to scale up. Another 600,000 homes and businesses will be powered online starting in 2026 when New York’s largest offshore wind project, Sunrise Wind, goes online.

Alternative energies are no longer the future. It is the present. We must think this way to strengthen our power grid, which we have seen is fragile. Just as horses and buggies gave way to the automobile, our power network isn’t run on steam engines and — increasingly — the hulking oil and gas-powered turbines of years past are being phased out. Just as with all sectors, if we don’t move forward and evolve, we stagnate.

As offshore wind becomes a larger part of our energy mix, we become less vulnerable to the volatile global oil and gas markets. For Suffolk County, the need for offshore wind is clear, and we can build a more sustainable and prosperous future for ourselves, our children, and generations to come.

Ed Romaine is the Suffolk County Executive.