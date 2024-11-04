Human remains found in Brentwood

Human remains were found in Brentwood.

The remains were found at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 4 in a pit near Fifth Avenue and Bancroft Road. Testing determined the remains were human. Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

The remains were transported to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to determine the identity and cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.