North Shore physics class’s annual pumpkin drop

North Shore Physics classes prepare for the pumpkin drop (Photo provided by the North Shore Central School District)

To coincide with Halloween this Oct. 31, North Shore High School physics classes took part in the annual “Pumpkin Drop” to test the principle that all objects in freefall accelerate at the same rate.

Students gathered outside dressed in their Halloween costumes to watch their fellow classmates along with Ms. Sara LeMar drop various size pumpkins from a platform fire truck with a basket (including a large and small pumpkin at the same time).

To the surprise of some, both pumpkins hit the ground at the same time!

Some of the students remarked, “The pumpkin drop helped with my understanding of physics. It was a fun and interactive way to test what we’ve been learning.”

“It was interesting to see how physics could be applied outside of the classroom,” another student said.

Thank you to all the high school students and physic teachers including Ms. LeMar and Mr. Peroni as well as the Glenwood Landing Fire Department who participated the “Pumpkin Drop.” Additionally, many thanks to Rottkamp Brothers Farms for donating the pumpkins.

Shelly Newman is associated with the North Shore Central School District