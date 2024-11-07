Shut the Door on Hunger food drive open through December

The Women’s Club of Farmingdale and the Town of Oyster Bay is inviting residents to donate to the “Shut the Door on Hunger” food drive this month. Collections will be donated to local residents facing food insecurity.

Now through Dec. 6, residents can drop off non-perishable food items at the Farmingdale Public Library. The collection drive will be open on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m.

Town council member Tom Hand encourages residents to donate.

“During the school year, when schools are open, students that qualify receive a free breakfast and lunch. However, when the district is closed for holidays and school breaks, food insecurity for those students intensifies,” he said in a press release.

“The Women’s Club of Farmingdale created a program to help ‘shut down hunger’ by providing non-perishable food items and/or gift cards to local food stores to ensure all local children have access to the healthy food they need every day to thrive until schools open again,” Hand said.

Specific foods requested include:

Boxed milk

Breakfast bars

Instant mashed potatoes

Snacks including small bags of chips, fruit rollups, goldfish)

Rice

Cans of beans, veggies, fruit

Cereal

Pop tarts

Soup cans or ramen

Cookies and crackers

Apple sauce

Canned ham, tuna, chicken

Mayonnaise

For more information on the “Shut the Door on Hunger” and other Women’s Club of Farmingdale programs, contact (516) 655-9905.

Information provided by the Town of Oyster Bay