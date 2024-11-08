LuminoCity Festival founder Xiaoyi Chen was joined by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and other local leaders to kick off the 2024 LuminoCity Holiday Lights Festival at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow on Nov. 7. Now in its fifth year on Long Island, LuminoCity’s beloved holiday event promises a dazzling experience for all ages with new light installations and the enchanting “Sweet Dreams” theme. The festival runs from Nov. 8 through Jan. 5.

“We are excited to return to Long Island this winter for our 2024 Holiday Lights Festival,” said Chen. “By combining the heartwarming spirit of the holidays with the unique visions and creativity of the winners of Lumi’s Utopia, our event will bring the local community together and create lasting memories for all attendees.”

This year’s theme, “Sweet Dreams,” features 38 immersive experiences and art displays, transforming familiar holiday treats into playful, larger-than-life characters. The festival’s installations aim to bring a delightful blend of nostalgia and wonder, ideal for families, friends and visitors seeking a unique way to celebrate the season.

In addition to these art displays, the LuminoCity Festival has partnered with the Long Island Children’s Museum to provide educational workshops and interactive activities. Winners from the festival’s “Lumi’s Utopia” drawing competition—a series designed to spark children’s creativity—will see their artwork transformed into 3-D light sculptures on display.

“I am excited to welcome back LuminoCity’s Holiday Lights Festival to Eisenhower Park for the winter season,” Blakeman said. “This stunning exhibition continues to attract tens of thousands of visitors from across Long Island, providing a wonderful boost to our local economy. Whether you’re a Nassau resident or visiting with friends and family, I encourage everyone to experience this one-of-a-kind event and explore our lively downtown areas.”

Aimee Terzulli, vice president of program and visitor experience at the Long Island Children’s Museum, also shared insights on the educational aspects of this year’s festival and introduced several of the children whose winning designs were turned into real-life parts of this year’s installation.

LuminoCity is located in Eisenhower Park (1899 Hempstead Turnpike in East Meadow) with entrances in parking fields 2 and 4.

Walk-through hours are on weekdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 4:30 to 10 p.m.

The festival is stroller-friendly and ADA-accessible.

Tickets are $24 to $32 per person; free for children under 3 years of age.

Visit www.luminocityfestival.com for more information.