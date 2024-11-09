Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Christmas pop-up, ISIS arrest and more

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.
Wonderland pop-up restaurant brings a magical journey to Long Beach
The pop-up restaurant Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is bringing a dose of holiday spirit to Long Beach. The restaurant’s array of animatronics, immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops truly earns its “Wonderland” title.
Paper Doll Boutique files $4.5m suit for damages from Sayville fire
The Oct. 25 fire destroyed Paper Doll Vintage Boutique and other Sayville businesses. The owner alleges the landlord’s illegal renovations and lack of safety precautions caused it.
2024 Election: Congressional results
Here are the results of the Long Island Congressional races in the 2024 election.
Long Island Voters Guide for Elections 2024
Long Island voters cast ballots deciding the fates of four congressional races, nine New York State Senate seats, and 22 state Assembly districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Election Day.
Franklin Square Man arrested while boarding flight to join ISIS, feds say
A Franklin Square man was arrested Tuesday while boarding a flight to allegedly join the terrorist group ISIS, federal authorities said.