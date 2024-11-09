Quantcast
Long Island News

Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Christmas pop-up, ISIS arrest and more

The top 5 stories in the Long Island Press this week are listed below.

 

Wonderland pop-up restaurant brings a magical journey to Long Beach

winter wonderland restaurant pop-up journey to north pole

The pop-up restaurant Wonderland: A Journey To The North Pole is bringing a dose of holiday spirit to Long Beach. The restaurant’s array of animatronics, immersive music, videos, décor and photo ops truly earns its “Wonderland” title.

Read More

Paper Doll Boutique files $4.5m suit for damages from Sayville fire

Paper Doll fire lawsuit

The Oct. 25 fire destroyed Paper Doll Vintage Boutique and other Sayville businesses. The owner alleges the landlord’s illegal renovations and lack of safety precautions caused it.

Read More

2024 Election: Congressional results

IMG 3330 2 e1730867090265

Here are the results of the Long Island Congressional races in the 2024 election.

Read More

Long Island Voters Guide for Elections 2024

GettyImages 1985475411

Long Island voters cast ballots deciding the fates of four congressional races, nine New York State Senate seats, and 22 state Assembly districts across Nassau and Suffolk counties on Election Day.

Read More

Franklin Square Man arrested while boarding flight to join ISIS, feds say

Syed Aman arrested for trying to join ISIS

A Franklin Square man was arrested Tuesday while boarding a flight to allegedly join the terrorist group ISIS, federal authorities said.

Read More

