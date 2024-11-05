2024 Election: Congressional results

Here are the unofficial results of the Long Island Congressional races in the 2024 election.

Suffolk County

Congressional District 1: Republican incumbent Nick LaLota defeated Democratic challenger John Avlon. Read more.

Congressional District 2: Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino defeated Democratic challenger Rob Lubin. Read more.

Nassau County

Congressional District 3: Democrat Tom Suozzi — who won the seat in a special election after George Santos was ousted from Congress in 2024 — defeated Republican challenger Michael LiPetri. Read more.

Congressional District 4: Democratic challenger Laura Gillen defeated freshman incumbent Republican Anthony D’Esposito. Read more.