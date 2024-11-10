Oyster Bay announces playground upgrades, new dog park

Jeff Pravato, left, Joseph Saladino, Richard LaMarca, and Lou Imbroto announced playground upgrades across the Town of Oyster Bay.

The Town of Oyster Bay announced playground upgrades, replacements and improvements in Bethpage, Hicksville, Plainview and Syosset.

“We are proud to announce that these new playgrounds are now open for our town’s youngsters to safely enjoy for years to come,” said Supervisor Joseph Saladino in a press release.

“We are dedicated to providing safe and engaging spaces for families to get outside and play and enjoy the many wonderful local parks throughout our Town,” said Town Council Member Lou Imbroto in a release.

Affected parklets and playgrounds are listed below:

Carrie Avenue, Bethpage

Albert Road, Bethpage

Fordham Avenue, Hicksville

East Lane, Hicksville

Tudor Road, Hicksville

Woodway Road, Plainview

Cynthis Lane, Plainview

Tad Lane, Plainview

Beatrice Lane, Plainview

Lewis Lane, Syosset

W. Joyce Lane, Syosset

The town said a new dog park will open in Stillwell Woods Park in Syosset as well. This project will be completed with a $100,000 grant obtained by Assembly Member Jake Blumencranz.

Stillwell Park has outdoor trails, fields and recreational facilities. The town said a dog park will further enhance the space and offer a safe environment for pets and their owners.

“I’m proud to secure these funds for the design and construction of a new dog park in Syosset” Blumencranz said in a release.

“This project will enhance the overall experience at Stillwell Park by adding designated areas for large and small dogs, ensuring an enjoyable experience for pets and their owners alike,” he said.

“We are thrilled to receive these grant funds from Assemblyman Blumencranz, which allows us to bring this much-needed amenity to Syosset,” Saladino said. “The dog park will provide a dedicated space where residents and their pets can enjoy the outdoors and connect with our community.”

The town said the community will have the opportunity to participate in the project’s planning process. Residents can stay updated through the town board meetings and announcements, the town said.

Saladino said there will be additional investments in town parks with the newly adopted $342 million budget next year.

“From investing in roadways, parks, pools, beaches and the environment to combatting zombie homes and blights, the Town Board is making our community a better place,” he said.