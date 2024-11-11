Alan R. Finkelstein dies at 81

Alan R. Finkelstein , 81, passed away on Oct. 23, on Long Island surrounded by his loving family following a 12-month struggle with cancer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Susan; sons, David (Laurie) and Andrew (Gina); grandchildren Hallie, Noah, Ryan, Alex and Ella; sister Leni and Peter W. May; sister-in-law Ann and Jay Goldman; loving nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends.

He was co-founder and principal of independent life insurance and employee benefits firm AFCO Industries Inc.

A competitive amateur golfer his whole life, Alan was Long Island Golf Association Boys Champion in 1958, went on to play for the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton ’65), and was two-time club champion at The Woodmere Club (1973, 1975) and Glen Head CC (1981, 1983) and two-time finalist at Fresh Meadow Country Club where he was a member for 41 years.

He was active in many charitable causes, serving as chair of the Life Insurance Executive Committee for UJA-Federation among other roles.

He held positions for the Long Island Golf Association including president 2013-14, received the LIGA Distinguished Service Award in 2019 and was an active board member of the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund.

He will be remembered by his family for his warm and generous heart, tremendous sense of humor and incredible sense of decency toward others.

Donations in his memory may be made to UJA-Federation and the Long Island Caddie Scholarship Fund.