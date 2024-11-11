Belmont Park Village new luxury shopping destination on Long Island

Belmont Park Village, the newest luxury shopping destination in New York, has opened its doors for a soft launch on Long Island. This high-end retail hub, the first in North America from The Bicester Collection, offers Long Islanders access to a wide array of designer brands in an open-air setting with sustainability at its core.

The new development features boutiques from renowned international and local brands, including Thom Browne, Palm Angels and René Caovilla, among others. Some brands are opening their first-ever North American off-price outlets, marking a significant debut in the region.

“We aim to create a unique experience for shoppers by offering a blend of brands they know and new names they can discover,” Jason Katz, chief commercial officer at Belmont Park Village said. “Our curated selection includes brands that have never been seen in an off-price format here in the U.S., which brings something new and exciting for regional and international visitors alike.”

Belmont Park Village is located within easy reach of John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports and benefits from a convenient connection to New York’s public transportation. With a newly constructed Long Island Rail Road station nearby, shoppers can travel directly to Belmont Park from both Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station.

“The LIRR station is the first in Long Island in 50 years, making Belmont Park accessible for local and regional guests,” Katz said. “Whether you’re coming from New Jersey, Connecticut or Westchester, or even from out of state, our location is primed for convenience.”

The soft opening is just the start. In the coming weeks, more brands like Aquazzura, Missoni, The North Face and Vivienne Westwood are set to open, expanding the selection of high-quality, discounted luxury goods. Additionally, a range of dining options will open soon, including popular names like Ladurée, Le Botaniste and Pret A Manger, as well as Frost + Fry, a culinary concept from Chef Anshu Anghotra in collaboration with Jeffrey Chodorow and Robin Leigh.

With sustainability at the forefront, Belmont Park Village was awarded an “Outstanding” rating from BREEAM, the world’s leading environmental certification system. This makes it the first North American retail development to receive such a high rating, underscoring its commitment to eco-friendly practices.

“Our vision is to be the most sustainable retail development in North America,” Katz said. “We’re using solar panels, superior insulation, and a range of energy-efficient systems to reduce our environmental impact, from lowering heating costs in the winter to reducing cooling needs in the summer.”

Belmont Park Village also aims to create a positive impact within the local community. The larger Belmont Park redevelopment has brought in $2 billion in private investment, providing significant economic benefits to the region. According to the management, the shopping center alone will add 1,500 permanent jobs, prioritizing local hires and community engagement.

“We’re committed to supporting the community not only economically, but also socially and environmentally,” Katz explained. “We aim to hire locally and have programs in place that support our surrounding neighborhoods.”

Safety is another key focus for the new shopping destination. As part of a comprehensive security strategy, Belmont Park Village has 24/7 surveillance and an on-site security team, working in coordination with local law enforcement to provide a secure environment for all visitors.

“Ensuring safety is our top priority,” said Leah Salovey, a member of the Belmont Park Village team. “We’ve implemented rigorous security measures, including advanced technology and partnerships with local authorities to foster a safe and welcoming space.”

Belmont Park Village, situated adjacent to the iconic Belmont Park racetrack and UBS Arena, plays a vital role in revitalizing the area. Home to the New York Islanders and a range of live events, the UBS Arena has already boosted the local economy and the addition of Belmont Park Village is expected to draw an even broader crowd.

“Our location connects luxury retail with sports and entertainment, offering guests a well-rounded experience in New York,” Katz said.

The Village is open seven days a week, with hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, extending to 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Visit www.belmontparkvillage.com to learn more.