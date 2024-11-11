Port Washington celebrates Veterans

Current and former members of the U.S. armed services, law enforcement and Port Washington citizens gathered Monday for the town’s annual Veterans Day parade.

The car parade, organized by the American Legion in conjunction with Veterans of Foreign Wars, went from Campus Drive to the John Philip Sousa Band Shell. At the theater, multiple speakers shared their thoughts on Veterans Day and military songs were played to pay tribute to them.

This is the fourth year of running the parade, according to organizers. “Every veteran out there has made enormous sacrifices to uphold the laws of the Constitution and keep our country safe from those who would try to destroy our democracy,” Jerry Tedeschi, a trustee of VFW Post 1819, said during the ceremony.

Tedeschi encouraged the crowd to thank a veteran for their service when they can.



“It is enormously important to the veterans to hear that he or she has been recognized for what they have done for our country,” Tedeschi said. “Please remember to say thank you not only on the day but throughout the year,” he added.

Veterans Day is tied to the end of World War 1.

On Nov. 11, 1918, Allied nations and Germany signed an armistice, a formal agreement to cease all military operations in a conflict permanently. The agreement went into effect at the 11th hour on the 11th day during the 11th month of the year. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, the holiday was called Armistice Day by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.



In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first “Veterans Day Proclamation,” officially changing the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.



The significant difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day is that the former focuses on living military members–active or not—while the latter explicitly honors members of the armed forces who died in service.



Service members from World War II to Afghanistan veterans were honored during the ceremony. Former World War II veteran Ed McIlhenny, who in addition to his service, was recognized as an industrial arts and flying instructor for 44 years in the Port Washington School District and a member of Port’s first group of Special Police.

“I love standing with these people, they’re my friends and comrades,” Douglas Weston, former commander of American Legion Post 509, said during an interview. “Seeing the community come out makes it worthwhile for us. When I came back, it was a whole different world, so it’s nice to be recognized,” he added.

During the ceremony, Weston read “In Flanders Fields,” a war poem written during the First World War by Canadian physician Lt. Colonel John McCrae. The organizers plan on hosting the parade again next year.

The parade was not the only way Port Washington honored service members.

Last week, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and Flower Hill Mayor Randall Rosenbaum joined the Guild of St. Francis Hospital, colleagues, and community members for the Annual Field of Honor. Every year the Guild of St. Francis Hospital sells American flags throughout November, which are displayed in front of the hospital on Port Washington Boulevard. It is known as the “Field of Honor.”

Each flag displayed has a ribbon attached that bears the name of a veteran, current military service member, police officer, or firefighter. The service members’ names are also displayed in the hospital lobby in recognition of their service.





