SUNY Old Westbury nurse receives School Hero Award

Joe Salamone, left, presents Adele Gutierrez, left, with the 2024 School Hero Award (Photo provided by SUNY Old Westbury)

Adele Gutierrez, a nurse at the Student Health Center at SUNY Old Westbury, received a School Hero Award last month for her work. Gutierrez is a Glen Cove resident, and she is one of 21 Long Islanders to be honored by the Long Island Coalition Against Bullying.

“I want students to be seen, heard,” said Gutierrez, who oversees the health and well-being of the college’s students in the classroom and its employees.

“These heroes were selected for their unwavering dedication to fostering safe, supportive and inclusive environments for students,” said the coalition’s founder and executive director, Joe Salamone.

The Long Island Coalition Against Bullying is the region’s only nonprofit dedicated to combating bullying through education and advocacy, Old Westbury said.

“Their contributions go beyond the classroom, making a lasting impact on the lives of countless young people across our Long Island communities,” Salamone said.

“I really feel so lucky,” said Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said she was inspired to go into nursing because of her sister. She said her sister helped steady her during a family health scare.

Watching her sister care for people made her think, “I can do this for someone else,” Gutierrez said.

Before nursing, Gutierrez worked for AHRC, which provides aid to families and individuals with developmental disabilities.

Gutierrez said her background with AHRC “helped me meet people where they’re at.”

She said her top priority at Old Westbury is accessibility. The Student Health Center has two doctors, four nurses and a gynecologist on staff, she said.

Students do not have to purchase health insurance or pay for visits to the health center, she said. Health care is covered by student tuition.

Gutierrez said she aims to make the health center a safe space by offering gender-affirming care. One way the center does this is by offering chest binders that flatten breasts for anyone interested.

The SUNY Old Westbury nurse said she wants to “serve the whole student,” by looking after their mental and physical health.

Gutierrez said she has “a feel-good job” knowing that she is “doing something for the campus community.”

“Adele really is a ‘hero’ when it comes to caring and compassion,” said Randall M-J Edouard, vice president for student affairs and dean of students at Old Westbury.

The university said Gutierrez manages the campus’ Employee Assistance Program, which helps employees’ well-being and morale.

Gutierrez has been at Old Westbury since 2011, the university said.

“She radiates positivity and works hard to make life better for everyone around her,” Edouard said. “She is so deserving of this honor.”

Gutierrez said her goal is “to be an advocate” through her work.