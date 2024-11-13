North Hempstead hosts veterans donation drive

The Town of North Hempstead will host its veterans donation drive through Dec. 6 (Photo courtesy of the Town of North Hempstead)

North Hempstead is partnering with the Town’s Veterans Advisory Committee to host the 2024 veterans donation drive. Proceeds will benefit the Nassau County Veterans Service Agency’s Food Pantry as well as the Northport VA Medical Center.

The donation drive will run through Friday, Dec. 6.

“Many people aren’t aware that veterans experience double the rate of food insecurity than the national average and that’s just not acceptable. Our veterans should never have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “That’s why I encourage my North Hempstead neighbors to pitch in and help us care for these heroes.”

Residents are asked to donate gift cards from grocery stores and pharmacies only, which will help local veterans combat food insecurity and aid their overall well-being. The Northport VA and the Nassau County VSA will distribute the gift cards to veterans receiving support services and to other veterans who need them.

Those interested in donating can drop off gift cards to: