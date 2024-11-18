Recently sold homes in Sands Point offer luxury and elegance

Sands Point, a sought-after enclave on the North Shore of Long Island, is known for its serene beauty and luxurious real estate. Recently, three exceptional homes in this prestigious community changed hands, each offering unique features, sprawling properties and unparalleled amenities. These sales represent the pinnacle of refined living, combining timeless elegance with modern comfort.

A Dream Home with Deeded Beach Access

Sold for $4,125,000 on Oct. 30, 58 Cornwells Beach Rd. epitomizes the idea of a private sanctuary. This custom-designed residence is set on 1.61 acres, showcasing 5,455 square feet of living space. With its remarkable curb appeal and exquisite landscaping, the home offers an array of resort-like amenities, including an in-ground pool and spa, a waterfall pond, a built-in barbecue and a gazebo for outdoor gatherings.

The home’s interior is equally impressive, featuring extraordinary millwork, top-quality materials, and a highly functional floor plan. Its four bedrooms and five bathrooms ensure ample space for family and guests. One of the standout features of this property is its location—directly across from a private path that leads to a sandy beach.

The home comes with deeded beach access, providing residents with exclusive enjoyment of the shoreline. With all of its thoughtful details, 58 Cornwells Beach Road offers a truly unparalleled lifestyle in one of Sands Point’s most desirable neighborhoods.

Single-Story Luxury at Its Best

Sold for $3,100,000 on Oct. 21, 32 Woodland Dr. is an exceptional single-story home that blends luxury with ease of living. This 3,701-square-foot residence has been meticulously renovated, with every inch of the interior carefully reimagined.

Featuring five bedrooms and four full bathrooms, the home is designed for both casual living and elegant entertaining.

The oversized eat-in chef’s kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, serves as the heart of the home, seamlessly flowing into spacious living areas with raised ceilings and custom finishes.

The primary suite is a true retreat, complete with a lavish en suite bathroom and an impressive dressing room lined with closets. Outside, the home sits on a flat acre of land with beautifully landscaped gardens, stylish terraces and a built-in outdoor kitchen, perfect for al fresco dining and relaxation.

This property represents the ideal combination of refined luxury and practical design, providing a chic yet comfortable living experience for its new owners.

A Classic Colonial with Modern Luxuries

On Aug. 8, 8 Barkers Point Rd. sold for $3,750,000, offering nearly 6,000 square feet of space in a beautifully expanded Colonial home. The residence combines timeless elegance with modern luxuries, boasting six bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and an array of high-end features. The home’s curb appeal is undeniable, set against a lush, almost two-acre backdrop with a circular driveway that leads to the front door.

Inside, the home impresses with an expansive kitchen and great room featuring 18-foot ceilings, ideal for gatherings and entertaining. Three wood-burning fireplaces and one gas fireplace enhance the home’s inviting ambiance. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with top-tier appliances and a massive functional island that makes cooking and entertaining a breeze.

For those who appreciate an active lifestyle, this home offers a 40 x 20-foot racquetball court with 20-foot ceilings, as well as a media room, gym, and play area. Outside, the property is designed for relaxation and enjoyment with an in-ground heated gunite pool, a screened-in porch, and a golf practice hole with a putting green. The six-zone heating system and central air conditioning ensure comfort year-round, making this property a year-round retreat.

These recently sold homes in Sands Point exemplify the luxury and elegance that define the area. From private beach access and resort-style amenities to expansive living spaces and meticulously designed interiors, each property offers a unique take on refined living.

Whether it’s a sprawling Colonial, a single-story oasis, or a custom beachside retreat, the real estate in Sands Point continues to attract discerning buyers seeking privacy, comfort, and sophistication in one of Long Island’s most prestigious communities.

Compiled by Christy Hinko; details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.