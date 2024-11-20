Going Places: ‘Tis the Season for Best Deals of the Year for Resorts, Tours and Cruises

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

Take advantage of the biggest sales on travel of the year to gift your family, friends and yourself a bucket-list travel experience – luxury resort, tour, cruise. Here are more Black Friday/Cyber Monday/Travel Tuesday deals – but many are not waiting for Black Friday, and are already offering the discounted rates. Here is a sampling:

Club Med, a pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, is offering its best discount of the year with its Black Friday sale, Nov. 19-Dec. 2, offering travelers up to 50% off winter, spring and summer getaways across its 70 all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Canada. The deal includes up to $500 Instant Savings and free stays for kids under 4. Whether chasing Caribbean vibes at the luxurious Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda or mountain highs at Club Med Québec, your next adventure is in reach.

Club Med Miches Playa Esmeralda (photo: Club Med)

Additionally, the Black Friday sale extends to international resorts with up to $770 instant savings at Club Med favorites like the Exclusive Collection (5-star) Alpine ski resort Club Med Val d’Isere and the newly-renovated Club Med Gregolimano in Greece. Perks also include: Kids under 4 stay free; lift passes; and group ski and snowboard lessons for all levels, available for ages 4 and up.

North America Resorts : Enjoy 50% off, plus up to $500 Instant Savings per person/week when booking one of Club Med’s North American all-inclusive resorts, booked Nov. 19-Dec. 2 for travel Dec. 7, 2024 to June 27, 2025. Resorts include Club Med Punta Cana, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, Club Med Cancún, Club Med Ixtapa, Club Med Québec Charlevoix, Club Med Turkoise, Club Med Columbus, Club Med La Caravelle, Club Med Buccaneer’s Creek.

International Resorts: Get up to $770 Instant Savings per person/week when booking one of Club Med’s international sun and mountain resorts booked Nov. 19-Dec. 2 for travel from Nov. 24, 2024-May 30, 2025.

Book: https://www.clubmed.us/o/black-friday

Hospitality Savings

Hyatt is offering up to 25% off at more than 800 destinations – from the sun-soaked beaches of Cancun to vibrant city escapes in NYC – making it easier than ever to gift an unforgettable trip. Visit hyatt.com/cybersale to book through Dec. 9, 2024 and enjoy stays through April 20, 2025.

Hotel booking site HotelSlash is offering a free lifetime membership (membership is normally $29.95 per year) along with a 7% discount on top of their already low rates. Bookable from Nov. 28- Dec.. 3. Use promo code BLACKFRIDAY. No blackout travel dates, no restrictions; promo code is valid for prepaid bookings and entered on the checkout page. An open secret among savvy travelers, HotelSlash is like price protection for your hotel reservation. The company unlocks exclusive, members-only hotel rates at deep discounts (average savings 20%) that are unavailable to the general public. In addition, HotelSlash monitors rates for stays you already booked and notifies you if a lower rate is found; all you need to do is cancel your current reservation and rebook at the lower price to save even more. Visit https://www.hotelslash.com/.

Save at Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek, Orlando with Extra Holidays (photo: Extra Holidays)

Save up to 35% on 100+ top vacation ownership resorts with Extra Holidays’ best sale of the year, with savings up to 35% on 100+ vacation ownership resorts, and rates as low as $99 a night, for travel by Feb. 28, 2025! Every week between Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, new deals will be made available at top vacation destinations and resorts, such as WorldMark Moab, nestled in the valley of one of Utah’s most picturesque settings, or Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek, a family-friendly utopia just miles from Orlando’s best theme parks. Whether guests want to relax by the beach, take in scenic mountain views, or visit historical landmarks and attractions, there’s a deal for everyone. As an added bonus, guests can join Insider Extras for free to receive early access to deals, along with two instant rewards upon booking. Use promo code BF24.

Beaches Turks & Caicos (photo: Beaches Resorts)

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts are offering up to 65% off and up to $1,500 in credit off their vacation booked between Nov. 8-Dec. 3 for travel through December 3, 2025. Guests who book at the adults-only Sandals Resorts – including the newly-opened Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – will enjoy up to 65% off and up to $1,500 in credit off their vacation (up to $1,000 instant credit + $500 air credit), while families who book at Beaches’ Jamaica or Turks & Caicos resorts will enjoy up to 65% off and up to $1,000 in credit off their vacation (up to $400 instant credit + $600 air credit). Plus, select room categories are eligible to receive a free night for more fun under the Caribbean sun. In the spirit of giving, for each booking made between Black Friday and Travel Tuesday, Sandals and Beaches will donate $15 to their philanthropic arm, the Sandals Foundation, in celebration of 15 years of uplifting Caribbean communities. Book at www.sandals.com/sale and www.beaches.com/sale.

Sandals St. Vincent (photo: Sandals Resorts)

This year for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday 2024, 26 Saint Lucia resorts are offering discounts and perks up to 76% off. Deals include discounts on room rates, upgrades, resort credits, spa discounts and more. Options include family-focused hotels, luxury resorts, eco-hotels, wellness properties, villas, global brands and locally-owned boutique hotels. The offers can be found at www.stlucia.org/en/offers-black-friday-cyber-monday-2024.

Pitons, St. Lucia. Some 26 resorts and hotels are offering seasonal specials (photo: St. Lucia)

TOURS:

Unforgettable Travel, a leading luxury travel company, is offering$1,000 off any private custom trips booked for 2025, excluding cruises. Boasting a team of seasoned travel specialists versed in Europe, Africa, and Asia, the company tailors diverse journey types, guided by local experts. Trip requests must be made Nov. 29-Dec. 13.

Save on Contiki’s Albania’s Beaches to Peaks tour © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Contiki, the social travel company for travelers 18 to 35 years old, is celebrating this year’s cyber holidays with savings of up to 25% off on a record-breaking 145 trips across six continents. 5. Travelers can save on brand-new trips such as a trip to Albania’s Beaches to Peaks, a Lima to Machu Picchu Road Trip, and exploring the Ancient Wonders of Rome, Athens, and Cairo plus top-sellers like the Thai Island Hopper West tour and over $1,000 off a 15-day adventure from London to Budapest by Train. Expert trip managers handle everything from accommodations, transportation, unique attractions, and most meals. Travelers can secure the best deals from Nov. 1-Dec. 5 on select 2025 departure dates.

Barcelona, Spain. Save on Trafalgar’s “Best of Spain” tour this holiday season. (photo: Trafalgar)

Global guided vacation company, Trafalgar, is offering up to 15% off top 2025 itineraries for bookings made from Nov. 1-Dec. 5, including over $600 off Trafalgar’s Best of Spain and nearly $630 off the Switzerland and Austria itinerary. Travelers can enjoy fully guided itineraries from expert Travel Directors as they visit iconic attractions and off-the-beaten-path destinations from UNESCO World Heritage sites to local dining experiences. The brand is also offering 30% off one itinerary a day throughout the sale period on popular trips.

Biking the Shining Sea path, Cape Cod © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Premium touring company, Insight Vacations, is offering up to 15% off coveted 2025 destinations booked Nov. 1-Dec. 5, with savings of up to $700 off the Boston, Cape Cod, and the Islands itinerary and up to $620 off the Greece Undiscovered itinerary. Travelers looking for their big 2025 adventure can score big savings on top immersive experiences, premium accommodations, world-class dining and more. Travelers can also take advantage of limited-time savings of up to 30% off one itinerary a day with daily rotating deals.

Brendan Vacations, the experts in Celtic travel, is giving guests savings of up to 15% off on its most popular guided tours for 2025, booked Nov. 1-Dec. 5. These include up to $1,200 off the Romantic Britain and Ireland and up to $800 off Best of Ireland and Scotland. Custom itineraries also feature door buster savings of up to $1,200 off per couple for the first 50 guests on any custom trip booked for travel from January through March 2025. Couples can redeem up to $500 off all other Private Chauffeur and Lux Self-Drive bookings or up to $400 off all Rail Vacations and Self-Drive trips. Travelers who book a Self-Drive itinerary will receive a free online driving guide from international driving guide company, Tripiamo.

Take advantage of tour companies’ seasonal savings on bucket-list travel experiences like Machu Picchu, Peru © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Costsaver, a budget tour company, is celebrating Black Friday from Nov. 1-Dec. 5with savings on a selection of 2025 worldwide tours includingup to$300 off the European Experience, which hops through 12 cities in 8 countries, or up to $380 off the South America Discover, where travelers can visit the iconic Iguassu Falls and ruins of Machu Picchu. Plus, guests can customize their trip even further with a $50 credit on Choice Optional Experiences on all bookings.

Cruise Offers

Silversea Cruises docked in the port of Lisbon, Portugal © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Cruisecritic.com is showing Black Friday luxury cruise offers with special rates, free air, upgrades and perks that can be booked through Cruise Specialists: Regent Seven Seas Cruises: up to 40% off cruise fare and $1,000 shipboard credit on 2025 and 2026 cruises booked by Nov. 30. Oceania Cruises: up to 25% bonus savings on more than 200 voyages to Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska, Asia, Australia, South America, Africa and Caribbean, with perks on select sailings, booked by Dec. 4. Viking is offering up to free air and $25 deposits on 2025 and 2026 Rhine Getaway, Danube Waltz, Romantic Danube, Cities of Lights, Elegant Elbe, Paris to Swiss Alps booked by Nov. 30. Silversea is offering up to $6000 cruise savings on 550 ocean and expedition cruises to all 7 continents, plus reduced deposits, booked by Dec. 2. Seabourn is offering a 2-category veranda suite upgrade plus reduced deposits on select 2025-2026 cruises to the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, Antarctica, Caribbean, Asia booked by Dec. 3. Cunard is offering up to $400 onboard credit plus gratuities on 400 voyages to the Mediterranean, Alaska, Northern Europe, New England, Transatlantic Crossings plus exclusive perks on select sailings, booked by Jan 6. Book through Cruise Specialists, cruisespecialists.com, 888-994-6134.

Cruise Croatia, a small-ship cruise operator specializes in luxury yacht cruises along the Adriatic coast (photo: Cruise Croatia)

Cruise Croatia, the leading luxury small-ship cruise operator specializing in luxury yacht cruises along the Adriatic coast, is offering up to $700 off per cabin on select departures between Dubrovnik and Split from May to August 2025, for new bookings made Nov. 29-Dec. 13.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, a luxury all-inclusive river cruise line with sailings in Europe, Egypt, South America and Asia, is launching its 12 Days of Christmas Event on Black Friday with exciting daily savings and surprises ranging from 50% off popular cruises to free trip extensions, complimentary suite upgrades, and waived solo traveler supplements. A new offer will be unveiled each weekday for 12 days, with the first deal unveiled on Nov. 29. Offers will be valid for travel on select sailings in 2025, and guests can check for the surprise savings each day by visiting Uniworld.com/12days.

Cruise with Uniworld on the S.S.Victoria on the Moselle (photo: Uniworld)

Riviera River Cruises, an ultra-premium river cruise brand offering experiences aboard its fleet of 13 custom-designed ships, which sail along Europe’s iconic waterways, including the Danube, Douro, Rhine, Moselle, Main, Rhône, Seine, and the Dutch Waterways. The company is renowned for its exceptional cruise directors and local guides, immersive itineraries and an elegant fleet of luxurious ships. It is also noted for its dedicated solo traveler departures, and commitment to delivering superior service at outstanding value. The fleet’s ships offer a range of amenities, such as a panoramic observation lounges, five-star dining, a spa and wellness area and sun decks, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere. The Deal: Book any 2025 departure Nov. 21-Dec. 6 for a €100 onboard credit per person, plus agents will receive a $100 gift card per cabin. This Black Friday offer applies to all dates, sailings, and categories, with additional savings of $500 per cabin on cruises of 7 nights or more and $1,000 per cabin on 10-night or longer cruises. Looking ahead to 2026, take advantage of a special ‘two for one’ deal on all departures.

Quark Expeditions’ Explorers Black Friday Sale on through Dec.2, provides savings up to 50% on select polar voyages: Crossing the Circle: Southern Expedition; 40% off south Greenland Adventure; 50% off Svalbard Explorer: Best of High Arctic Norway; 50% off South Georgia and Antarctica. Contact your travel agent or quarkexpeditions.com, 888-908-4833, https://www.quarkexpeditions.com/offer/black-friday.

Aurora Expeditions is offering up to $6000 savings on small ship adventures to Antarctica, Greenland, Svalbard and the Northwest Passage booked Nov.18-Dec. 3 (833 826 5828)

