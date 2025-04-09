You voted: Top wedding pros

Couples deserve the best on their special day. Here are the very best wedding professionals Long Island has to offer.

Couples deserve nothing but the best on their wedding day. Luckily, with all the top-tier wedding professionals on Long Island, there’s plenty of that to go around.

Here are who Long Islanders voted the very best people and businesses with whom to trust your special day.

BEST BRIDAL DRESS STORE

Bridal Suite of Bay Shore

Known for being Long Island’s most experienced bridal salon, Bridal Suite of Bay Shore’s clients come from all over. They have the great pleasure of helping the daughters of mothers and grandmas who entrusted them with their wedding gown experience when they married. The premise of the business, when they opened their doors in 1967, was to offer customers wedding services that were unmatched by any other.

Now, 58 years later, nothing has changed, and Bridal Suite remains one of the longest-standing businesses on Main Street. The consultants at the store are knowledgeable, connected and caring. They are thoroughly trained to facilitate the most productive outcome when it comes to choosing a wedding gown that makes you feel amazing, all according to your personal vision.

7 West Main St., Bay Shore, 631-666-0700, bridalsuiteofbayshore.com

BEST MEN’S FORMAL WEAR

Foresto Tuxedo

Foresto Tuxedo is Long Island’s premier men’s clothing and tuxedo sales and rental shop. Specializing in providing men’s formal wear for any occasion, this family-owned and operated business offers the finest in men’s fashion. At their Mineola showroom, you’ll find all the latest styles by top designers and a full line of accessories in an array of colors and styles that will perfectly complement your tuxedo. Choose from classic, modern and slim-fit tuxedos for black tie, white tie or daytime events.

Foresto Tuxedo’s inventory can accommodate all sizes, from toddlers to big and tall men. Their full-service location can conveniently accommodate your out-of-town guests, and their onsite tailor provides same-day service. With their finest quality, fashion and fit, you’ll be the best-dressed person in the room.

309 Willis Ave., Mineola, 516-746-1410, foresto.com

BEST OFFICIANT

Wedding Ceremonies by Christine

Wedding Ceremonies by Christine has redefined what it means to be an exceptional wedding officiant. As a licensed, registered, and ordained professional, Christine seamlessly blends her expertise in wedding planning with a genuine passion for creating unique experiences for each couple. Her user-friendly online reservation system makes securing her services effortless, and her numerous five-star reviews reflect her commitment to excellence. Clients consistently praise her professionalism, responsiveness and ability to make their special day perfect.

Whether delivering impactful ceremony speeches on short notice or capturing beautiful moments through photography, Christine goes above and beyond to ensure a remarkable wedding experience. With a focus on professionalism and personalization, Christine consistently creates moments that couples and their guests will treasure forever.

6 Merman Pl., Babylon, 631-252-1242.

BEST WEDDING FLORIST

Flower Shop of Farmingdale

Your wedding day deserves the utmost attention to detail and a touch of personalized magic. Schedule a one-on-one wedding consultation with Flower Shop Of Farmingdale’s experienced team to embark on the journey of planning your dream celebration. This locally owned flower shop listens to your vision, understands your preferences, and provides expert guidance throughout the process. From elegant bouquets and stunning centerpieces to enchanting ceremony decorations, the team at Flower Shop Of Farmingdale will help you design the perfect floral arrangements that reflect your unique love story, creating an unforgettable ambiance.

Are you ready to create your own enchanting floral experience? Transform your wedding into an unforgettable celebration filled with breathtaking floral designs and cherished memories.

316 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-375-6144, farmingdaleflowershop.com

BEST WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHER

Patken Photographer

Patken Photography, a distinguished photography and videography studio with over 40 years of expertise, specializes in transforming life’s pivotal celebrations into timeless works of art. Patken captures the unique essence of each client’s memorable moments. The studio’s commitment to excellence and client relationships has garnered global recognition, with features in prestigious publications such as Brides Magazine, Martha Stewart Weddings and The New York Times. Led by Doug Gordon, an internationally acclaimed photographer and Nikon USA ambassador, Patken is celebrated for its innovative style and attention to detail.

Doug’s work has earned him the United Nations Leadership Award, positioning him among the world’s top wedding photographers. At Patken, every captured moment is an artistic legacy cherished across generations.

196 S 1st St., Lindenhurst, 631-595-1025, patkenphotographer.com

NOMINATE FOR 2026

Nominate your favorite businesses and people in the 2026 FourLeaf Best of Long Island program through August.



Visit bestoflongisland.com Click “2026 Nominate” Select a category and person or business you wish to vote for Click “Submit” Repeat for all of your favorite people and businesses

Check out some other Best of Long Island spotlights here!

To find all the other 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest winners, visit Bestoflongisland.com.

Brought to you by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union