Who makes the best bagels on Long Island?

Everyone knows Long Island has the best bagels. So the battle to be named the best bagels on Long Island is a fierce one, with the winner marked the crème de la crème in a wildly competitive category. But who earned the coveted honor this year? Who truly makes the best bagels on Long Island?

Hilltop Bagel Café was voted the best bagels on Long Island in the 2025 FourLeaf Best of Long Island contest!

Long Islanders know their bagels — so to be named the best bagel in the region is saying something. That sought-after accolade goes to Hilltop Bagel Café, located in Farmingville. Since its establishment in 2017, this family-owned café has been serving the community with a commitment to simple and fresh offerings.

Their extensive menu features a variety of breakfast items, wraps, heroes, chopped salads, acai bowls, and bakery goods — not to mention their warm, fluffy, chewy bagels. Patrons can enjoy breakfast all day, with popular choices like bacon, egg, and cheese on an everything bagel, as well as jumbo omelets.

With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Hilltop Bagel Café continues to be a favorite spot for locals seeking delicious bagels in a welcoming atmosphere.

