Syosset High School library named ‘Certified Sustainable’

Pictured left to right, Syosset librarians Trish Sergi, Sarah Wasser and Kristina Holzweiss

The Syosset High School Library Learning Commons received a “Certified Sustainable” recognition from the Sustainable Library Certification Program.

“We are honored to have earned the Sustainable Library Certification recognition for the Syosset High School Library Learning Commons,” the librarians said in a press release.

This is not the first success the library has seen recently. Earlier this year, the library earned the National School Library of the Year Award from the American Association of School Libraries.

“This certification, as well as the 2024 AASL National School Library of the Year recognition, validates our expertise as trained, certified school librarians and demonstrates our commitment to staying current with best practices in library science and education,” said Philomena Hefferon, school spokesperson.

The “Certified Sustainable” recognition awards school, public and academic libraries that are committed to “environmentally sound, socially equitable, and economically feasible practices,” according to the program’s website.

The Sustainable Libraries Certification Program recognizes school librarians Trish Sergi, Sarah Wasser and Kristina Holzweiss for their hard work.

The three are now the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth school librarians to enter the program.

Hefferon said the program is led by library media specialists and is centered on student learning.

The program will help foster student engagement and support, she said.

“This ongoing professional development ensures that we are equipped to create dynamic, inclusive and sustainable learning environments that foster critical thinking, digital literacy and lifelong learning among our students,” she said.

The Syosset High School library’s most recent sustainable initiative, Hefferon said, was shelf reorganization.

“Our library recently reorganized our shelves by genre for independent accessibility, which eliminates barriers for all students,” she said.

“They can now find material according to their personal interests and academic needs,” she said.

Hefferon said circulation has increased since the reorganization.

“With the library’s reorganization, students have been actively engaged in reading more narrative non-fiction, sports non-fiction and Japanese comic books from the Manga collectionare in constant circulation,” she said.

This has been on par with the recent trend of increased participation and engagement with the library, Hefferon said.

“We have seen an increase in the number of students and teachers who use the library,” she said.

Hefferon said the library is operating over its capacity right now. She said this will be solved with the school bond, which was passed last month.

“We are really bursting at the seams, which is why we are excited the community recently improved the addition of a new library in the recent facilities improvement bond vote,” Hefferon said,

With the Facility Improvement Bond, the high school library will undergo renovations and upgrades. According to school officials, construction will likely take place in 2026.

The current library will be converted into classrooms, and an addition will be constructed to be the new library, according to the school website.

The addition will have a larger group study area to accommodate growing classes, the school said.

“Students and teachers are actively using all the resources that the library has available whether it be our book collection, databases, online resources, or participating in our professional learning communities,” Hefferon said.

The library continues to provide programs to students.

Hefferon said the library’s next program is an author visit. She said the entirety of the ninth grade will read “Frankly in Love” by David Yoon.

Yoon will visit the school to speak with students and answer questions at a special assembly.

The tenth-grade class will also participate in a library-organized Holocaust Remembrance Day, creating presentations based on keynotes from Holocaust survivors.

Hefferon said the school library will improve its learning environment with its new certification.

“This certification is a testament to the collaboration among our innovative faculty, driven students, supportive administration and Board of Education—who all share the belief that school libraries can and do change lives,” Sergi, Wasser and Holzweiss said.