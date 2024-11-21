North Hempstead residents will be getting another tax cut in 2025 after town board members sparred Wednesday night over competing tax cut proposals – one from each party – that differed in amount, where the money was coming from and who would be receiving it.

In the end, Democrat Council Members Robert Troiano and Mariann Dalimonte voted in favor of of a plan put forth by Republican Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena. The tax cut was passed unanimously. Council Member Christine Liu was not present to vote.

“I object to this amendment, but I have heard over and over again, even tonight I’ve heard that we look childish, that we should be working together,” Troiano said. “So, in the spirit of cooperation with the… supervisor, if she wants to hang her hat on this budget I will support her and I vote aye.”

Dalimonte asked that Troiano’s amendments be voted on first since they were proposed first, but they were not since DeSena called a vote on her amendment first.

Troiano’s tax cut was never called for discussion and, therefore, did not face a vote.

DeSena proposed a $5.6 million tax cut on Wednesday, which counters Troiano’s prior $5 million tax cut proposal made three weeks ago.

“I would like to thank Councilman Troiano for crafting a budget that was giving a tax cut. If it wasn’t for you, the residents would not be receiving any tax cut this year,” Dalimonte said, drawing applause from the residents.

DeSena’s proposal is not only half a million dollars more than Troiano’s but also differs in where the funds for the tax cut come from.

Under her plan, funds will come the Harborside Gold Course revenues, a new Building Department permits and amnesty initiative, a one-time retirement incentive program and cost savings from LED light replacement.

But Troiano said these revenues are not guaranteed as they are projections, including those from programs that have not been implemented and The Harborside’s new operating agreement, which has not yet been written.

“The supervisor has offered a copycat tax cut built on smoke and mirrors,” Troiano said. “It is irresponsible, it is reckless to build a budget based on hopes and expectations.”

Troiano and Dalimonte criticized the implementation of these programs, saying they were in response to Troiano’s tax cut proposal and were not included in the supervisor’s initial budget.

While DeSena’s tax cut is greater, Troiano said that due to how it is funded, village residents would get a 50% lower tax cut than those in unincorporated parts of the town. Troiano said his tax cut would have been the same for every resident.

Troiano proposed a $5 million tax cut using the town’s reserves, which are excess revenue funds set aside at the end of the year as a sort of rainy day fund.

DeSena said if Troiano’s cut was implemented, then a 12%-14% tax increase would be likely in 2026.

She also said the town’s financial rating agency Moody “likes” to see 30% in reserves and that dipping below that could threaten the town’s AAA bond rating – the highest rating it could receive.

Deputy Supervisor Joseph Scalero said three weeks ago that the reserves are safe at 20% and would still meet credit rating requests.

The reserve percentage is contingent on the budgeted expenses, which grow yearly and diminish the percentage if the reserves do not increase with it.

Troiano said the general fund reserves have doubled since 2019, yet the budget has not risen to that same degree.

He said his tax cut proposal using the general fund reserves would bring the total reserves down to a range of 21%-34%.

The town has issued tax cuts in the past two budgets, using funds from its reserves.

The meeting Wednesday night was contentious at various times, concerning both disputes between town board members as well as with residents.

Multiple residents spoke in support of receiving a tax cut, with some explicitly supporting Troiano’s.

Resident Ronald Brinn said he preferred Troiano’s tax cut, which is based on money the town already has, to DeSena’s, which is based on revenues yet to come in. Dalimonte said she also believed Troiano’s tax cut proposal to be better.

Residents also called the board’s actions in proposing two partisan tax cuts politicized the town budget.

“But the message is clear,” Brinn said. “That the town budget should not be principally a political tool.”

Residents denounced the town board for dysfunction and called for them to work together for the sake of the residents.

Resident Jody Finkel asked why the supervisor proposed her tax cut on the day of the board’s last chance to vote on it. DeSena did not respond to this question.

Troiano and Dalimonte said the amendments were not shared with them until DeSena made public announcements the day prior. They denounced the supervisor for what they say is a lack of transparency.

“I have never seen such unbelievable nastiness,” one resident shouted from the audience at DeSena. “How do you sleep at night thinking that you’re going to do this and sneak it past everybody.”

Most residents present clapped in response to the residents’ statements calling for transparency and board communication.