Kent Animal Shelter honored for 55 years of saving homeless animals

County Executive Ed Romaine and State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio honored Kent Animal Shelter in recognition of their 55 years of tireless and unwavering dedication to saving homeless animals.

County Executive Ed Romaine and State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio presented a proclamation to Pam Green of Kent Animal Shelter on Nov. 7 to recognize Kent’s tireless and unwavering dedication to saving homeless animals over the past 55 years.

The proclamation went on to say that the shelter is a beacon of hope and a haven of healing for animals that were abused or abandoned, giving them a second chance in life. It was presented at the Kent Gala, held at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead and attended by 285 guests.

The shelter is currently building new facilities at its Calverton location. The project, which includes a new kennel and isolation facilities, is expected to be finished in the spring of 2025.

Read More: 16 cats, dogs that want to go home with you for Adopt a Senior Pet Month