16 cats, dogs that want to go home with you for Adopt a Senior Pet Month

A special reminder that it’s Adopt a Senior Pet Month! This is the purrfect time to consider opening your heart and home to an older dog or cat who’s looking for a second chance. Senior pets are often the last to be adopted, yet they’re among the most grateful and gentle companions you could ask for. With their calm temperaments and established personalities, they fit easily into new homes and routines. So don’t wait, save a senior today!

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

*Special Request* Flap Jack is a dapper, 12-week-old black and white tuxedo. Upon making this adorable little fella’s acquaintance, you will quickly learn that his determination to overcome his challenges is extraordinary, and one of his many endearing and inspiring qualities. Flap Jack was diagnosed with Cerebellar Hypoplasia, a condition that affects motor skills and coordination. Despite his mobility being compromised, Flap Jack uses his litter box and can get to his food like a true champion.

This charming and spunky boy is incredibly affectionate…cuddles and TLC will be rewarded with the delightful serenade of his sweet purr. It is nearly impossible to resist Flap Jack’s warm and gentle nature when he reveals how exceptionally lovable he really is. He has a lifetime of love and companionship to share. Flap Jack would thrive in a home that understands and supports his mobility challenges.

Flap Jack would do well in most homes, including those with children, other cats, and calm dogs.

If you are interested in video footage of Flap Jack, please email Jluikart@smithtownny.gov. Thinking about adopting this little nugget? Please fill out an adoption application. For more information regarding Town of Smithtown’s rescues, visit: TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.com

Available for adoption at the Town of Babylon Animal Shelter

**Adoption Fees for Seniors Reduced to only $20 for November!**

*Senior Alert* Sam is a very sweet and mellow fella, at 12 years old he was found tied to a pole in a park. Sam deserves nothing but the best in the next chapter of his life. He would prefer to be the only furry friend in a household.

*Senior Alert* Mitch was about 8 years old when he was surrendered when his owner became homeless. Mitch is super sweet and loves, loves, loves to swim! He’s strong on a leash and requires a chicken free diet and no other pets in the home.

*Senior Alert* Neffy arrived at the shelter when she was about 9 years old after her owner became ill after 7 happy years with him. Neffy is very easy to walk, has low energy and needs somewhat slow introductions with new people so a quiet home with no other pets is a best fit for this sweet guy.

*Senior Alert* Seven-year-old Mocha loves people, including children! She is great with dogs, minus having to share his toys. Mocha would love nothing more than a loving family with a yard to play in as she is quite active, making her the perfect family pet!

*Senior Alert and Special Request* Charlie found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when he got loose one day and got into trouble with other dogs. Charlie needs to be the only pet in the house and would thrive with owners who can take him for low energy walks. With a bit of hound in him, Charlie can be somewhat vocal at times, but he’s just trying start a conversation. Due to a pending court case, Charlie needs to be adopted outside of NY. Let’s help spread the word so Charlie can find his happily ever after!

For more information about adopting a super senior, email babylonvolunteers@gmail.com for more information today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

*Senior Alert and Special Request* Antoni is a 13-year-old senior cat who’s been through some big changes. His previous owners may have given up on him, but Animal League America never will. From the moment they met him, it was clear that Antoni was all about love and positivity, ready to embrace his golden years with hope. Despite having a heart condition and needing a special diet (both covered by our Pet Health Centers), Antoni’s spirit is bright. He is also declawed and without teeth, so a loving, protective home will be a place he deserves to retire to.

Meet the sweetest lady, Peaches! She is a 1-year-old pit bull terrier mix that made the journey to Animal League America all the way from Georgia, just as her name suggests. Peaches would like to be the center of your attention and would like to go home to a house with no other canine friends, she prefers to play alone! She would also do best with older children, and a yard to run around in with her new family.

Deli is a fine 1-year-old fellow who was found abandoned and wandering around a deli shop. When the owner alerted Animal League America, they safely tucked him away in Bianca’s Furry Friends where his prospects for furever happiness had improved exponentially. They have high hopes his search for a family ends quickly so he can begin the life he’s always deserved: being served up love upon request!

Viktore is a seven-month-old whose ears make him stand out from the crowd. He’s fun-loving, active, and looking for a dog-savvy owner who can give him the love and attention he deserves. Viktore dreams of a yard to call his own, where he can work on building confidence in this exciting new chapter and loves playing with other dogs, so if you already have a furry friend at home, he’d be thrilled to meet them! A home with older children would do best for him.

All the way from Puerto Rico, 9-month-old dynamo, Kepler, is full of energy and is going to need an experienced human ready to join him on a wild ride around your place. Kepler wants this planet all to himself as the only pet in the home. Your guidance in a vibrant home with older children will make Kepler ready to explore a whole new world with you!

Check out this charming boy, Chewie! He is a one-year-old Pit Bull mix who was rescued from Louisiana and is now ready to find a family of his very own. Chewie arrived at Animal League America as a slightly older pup and has been overlooked for quite some time. Chewie needs a strong personality to match his own, and someone that is able to show him a proper routine. He does well with young children 12 years of age or older and if you have another dog in the home, Animal League America can arrange for all of them to meet prior to adoption to ensure it is fit for everyone. Chewie is a strong and active canine and would love to go home to an owner who has experience with dogs of a similar size or breed to him.

Chase is a 5-year old pit bull terrier mix who came back to Animal League America in July when his family had to move and couldn’t take him along. He’s been having a tough time readjusting to shelter life, and really could use a new forever family to call his own. Chase would thrive with an experienced dog owner who understands his mature personality.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email jamied@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats, Inc.

Lillie is a looker for sure! Her markings as a calico are beautiful. The best part is that her personality matches her sweet looks. You’ll find Lillie playing with her sister and any human that’s a willing participant. She even loves being held and is the ultimate lap cat!

Hazel-nut is a spicy gal who can play with the big cats and snuggle like a professional! This kitten has no fear and is always up for a game of hide and seek and even gets along with big dogs. Her playful personality is what you will first notice. Hazel-nut is the perfect little companion for anyone looking for a fabulous feline.

Ellie is a very sweet and affectionate two-year-old with a gentle and loving nature. She has a calm demeanor and enjoys spending time lounging in the sun and bird watching. Ellie loves receiving attention, whether it’s through gentle pets or simply sitting by your side. Her soft purrs and expressive eyes make her a delightful companion who brings warmth and comfort to everyone she meets. Ellie is good with other cats too.

To adopt Lillie, Hazel-nut or Ellie, complete an adoption application here: tenderlovingcats.org/adoption-application.html

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop…pass it on!