Manhasset Booster Club and Culper’s Online Auctions join forces to launch first Manhasset Native Americans auction

The Manhasset Community will have the opportunity to bid on retired Manhasset Native Americans and M-feather logo-ed athletic items including sports uniforms, folding chairs, rugs, coolers, signs, and more, in an online auction beginning Nov. 26. The auction will close on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 8:00 p.m..

As the Manhasset School District is phasing out the “Indians” name and logo to the newly voted on “Set” team name, there are thousands of Manhasset Athletic uniforms and items that will no longer be used.

“We are thrilled to offer the Manhasset Community the opportunity to purchase a piece of Manhasset history while raising money to support Manhasset Athletics,” stated Missy Leder and Amy Keogh, co-Presidents of Manhasset Booster Club. Manhasset Booster Club has tapped Manhasset based business, Culper’s Online Auctions & Estate Sales, to run the online auction.

Culper’s is a Manhasset owned and operated business with an all-Manhasset-based team that curates online auctions and estate sales. Culper’s auctions are run through the Auction Ninja and Live Auctioneers platform. To view sales you can visit http://www.culpers.comand follow them on Instagram @culpersauctions.

All Manhasset Community members, alumni, family, and friends are encouraged to participate in this exciting event. Prior to the first auction’s Dec. 8 closing, community members and Manhasset fans alike can sign up for a free online account through Auction Ninja and search for Culper’s to view all the items available in the auction.

Get ready to place your highest bids and take home a piece of our Manhasset history! “We are excited to help the Manhasset Booster Club make all of these iconic Manhasset Indians items accessible to the community and help everyone preserve team memories by bidding on a particular jersey number or another item with the M-feather.

The Dec. 8 auction will be the first of several auctions throughout this school year, as there are many Manhasset “Indians” items that will be retired. Keep a look out for lots of nostalgic items in more sales!,” said Lisa Grygiel, Culper’s Founder and lifelong Manhasset resident.

Culper’s Online Auctions and Estate Sales will be offering several Manhasset “Indians” auctions during the 2024-2025 school year. Each auction is live for approximately ten days, but the bidding heats up the final day, so make sure to set a reminder and get on the auction page as items begin to close at 8:00 PM. Auction lots (items) close minutes apart, so plan ahead and know which items you are hoping to win and take home!

Please help spread the word to alumni and the entire Manhasset community about these once in a lifetime auctions.

ALL proceeds from the auctions go directly to support the Manhasset Booster Club.

For additional information or questions about the upcoming auctions, please contact Lisa Grygiel, Culper’s Online Auctions & Estate Sales Founder (and MHS Class of ‘90) with any questions at info@culpers.com or 917-270-8909.