Warm up this winter with these 8 cozy seasonal beverages

As temperatures plummet, nothing embodies the spirit of winter quite like sipping on a warm, comforting drink. From timeless classics to unique twists on festive traditions, winter beverages bring warmth to both body and spirit. Whether it’s for entertaining or simply unwinding by the fire, these drinks make the season special.

Seasonal Favorites

Hot Chocolate: This quintessential cold-weather beverage is perfect for all ages. Made from milk, cocoa powder, sugar and chocolate chips, it’s easy to prepare and can be customized with whipped cream, marshmallows or a splash of peppermint extract. For adults, a shot of Baileys or Kahlua can elevate it to a festive cocktail.

Mulled Cider and Wine: Mulled cider simmers apple cider with cinnamon, cloves and star anise, filling the home with a cozy aroma. Similarly, mulled wine combines red wine with spices, orange slices and a touch of brandy for a holiday gathering favorite. Both can be prepared in a slow cooker, making them great for parties​.

Masala Chai: An aromatic blend of black tea, milk, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, masala chai is a winter staple in many cultures. Its warmth and spice make it a perfect choice for chilly evenings​.

Auntie’s Wassail: A Family Tradition

In my family, the winter season isn’t complete without Aunt Nancy’s wassail. Rooted in old English traditions, wassail has evolved over centuries from a toast to good health to a cherished seasonal treat. My aunt’s recipe, passed down and perfected, is a fragrant blend of apple cider, pineapple juice, lemon and honey.

Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients: 6 cups apple cider 1 cinnamon stick (plus extras for garnish) 1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg 3 tbsp. fresh lemon juice 18 oz. unsweetened pineapple juice 1/4 cup honey 1 tsp. grated lemon peel (optional)

Directions:

In a large saucepan, bring the cider and cinnamon stick to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for five minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients and simmer uncovered for another five minutes. Serve hot in mugs, garnished with cinnamon sticks for an extra festive touch.

This recipe yields about 16 half-cup servings, perfect for family gatherings or intimate holiday celebrations.

Cocktails to Heat Things Up

Winter cocktails like hot toddies and hot buttered rum are perfect for warming up during long nights.

Hot Toddy: Made with hot water, lemon, honey and a choice of whiskey or brandy, this drink is simple yet satisfying. Add a cinnamon stick or nutmeg for a festive touch​.

Hot Buttered Rum: This indulgent drink combines dark rum, butter, sugar and spices, creating a creamy, slightly sweet beverage ideal for sipping by the fire​.

Non-Alcoholic Alternatives

For those who prefer non-alcoholic options, try a spiced cranberry punch or peppermint white hot chocolate. These drinks bring seasonal flavors without the spirits, making them inclusive choices for all guests.

Savoring the Season

As winter settles in, take the time to enjoy the simple pleasures of the season. Whether it’s a steaming cup of hot chocolate by the fire, a festive peppermint latte during holiday shopping or a warm mug of wassail shared with loved ones, these drinks offer comfort and joy.

For me, my aunt’s wassail will always be a highlight of the season—a reminder of the love and warmth that make winter and the holidays truly special.