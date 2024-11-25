North Shore Board of Education Trustee Richard Galati resigns

North Shore Board of Education Trustee Richard Galati resigned last Wednesday effective immediately.



Board President Andrea Macari read a letter by Galati at the beginning of last Thursday’s meeting of the board. The night before the meeting Galati called Macari to announce his resignation. He was not present at the meeting.

“For personal reasons, I feel that my time as a trustee needs to come to an end at this point.” Galati wrote, “It has been a true honor and privilege to have served the students and families of this community.”



“This has been a very difficult decision as I have spent 40 years in the district in a variety of roles” Galati added.

Galati served as a science teacher at North Shore High School from 1985-2016, winning the North Shore High School Teacher of the Year in 2011. His wife, Darlene Galati served as a trustee from 2001-2004. All four of Galati’s children attended North Shore High School.



In addition, Galati served as coordinator of student extracurricular activities for 27 years.



Galati was first elected to the board in 2017, he went on to secure re-election in 2020. In 2023, Galati won re-election for another three-year term on the board, earning 2,078 votes according to the North Shore district website.

“It is my sincere hope that my work for the district during my tenure has been beneficial to my students, colleagues, and community members,” Galati wrote.



Macari did not announce a successor to Galati’s seat. However, she did confirm that the board was consulting with their legal team for the most cost-effective option for replacing his seat. She said the board will continue to update the district as they go through the replacement process.



“It is a big loss for us from the administrative side,” District Superintendent Christopher Zublionis said. “I spend a lot of time talking to Trustee Galati and have a lot of respect for his perspective, his wisdom, and his experience.”



“His kindness and patience with me and us as a newer administration, I’m eternally grateful” Zublionis added.

The next meeting of the board is Dec. 5.





