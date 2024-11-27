Fun winter activities at the Jericho Library

Winter activities at the library will be hosted throughout the month of December (Photo from Long Island Press archives)

The Jericho Library is hosting winter activities throughout the month of December in addition to its regularly scheduled program.

For additional listings and to register for events, visit jericholibrary.org.

Dec. 8 at 2:30 p.m.: Paint a Winter Landscape with Your Teen

Enjoy a one-of-a kind creative experience together! Parents and teens are invited to join Jericho’s own Mr. Porinchak as he guides you step by step through the fun process of creating your own unique winter landscape with acrylic paints on real canvas.

Participants will learn a variety of easy to master painting techniques while having a wonderful, stimulating, bonding opportunity for the family. $3.00 per group, non-refundable.

Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m.: Winter Paint Night with Madhumita Sen

Capture the beauty of winter as we paint a peaceful snowy landscape featuring a vibrant red cardinal. You’ll also learn the bokeh technique to create a softly blurred background, adding depth and a magical, wintry feel to your painting.

All skill levels are welcome, and materials are included! $3.00 per person, non-refundable.

Dec. 12 at @ 7:30 p.m.: Holiday Necklace Making with Ofra Levin

Join us for a fun and creative necklace-making workshop, just in time for the holidays! Craft something special for yourself or create a unique gift for someone you love.

This is the perfect opportunity to get festive and inspired! $8.00 per person, non-refundable

Dec. 15 at 2:00 p.m.: Mary Sollitto’s Holiday Show

Mary Sollitto of Harmony Music and Entertainment will be back to the library! Mary’s show-stopping hits are always a crowd pleaser and with

this performance she’ll offer her renditions of some holiday songs that you’ve grown to love and enjoy! Come to the Cabaret!

Tickets are required. Jericho cardholders may pick up 2 tickets per person immediately. Non-residents may pick up 2 tickets per person beginning two weeks before the performance. Non-ticket holders will be seated as space allows.

Dec. 16 at 2:00 p.m.: Profiles with Dr. William Thierfelder: Santa Claus (Virtual)

December is synonymous with the Holiday Season for many children, involving encounters with Santa at malls, his visit on Dec. 24, and watching movies about him.

Explore the global presence of Santa, rooted in the real-life Saint Nicholas over 1700 years ago. Delve into his legend’s evolution across

centuries, with cherished stories from Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Dec. 18 at 7:00 p.m.: Gingerbread House Workshop

Come to our annual Gingerbread House Decorating Workshop and decorate your own house with your family!

Dec. 20 at 4:00 p.m.: Winter Snowglobe Workshop (Grades 1-6)

Have you ever wondered how whales stay warm in freezing waters? Celebrate the wonder of whales and other arctic creatures as you explore blubber and bones from the Whaling Museum’s collection.

Design and create a wintry whale scene inside of a shimmering snow globe style craft to take home.

Listings submitted by the Jericho Public Library