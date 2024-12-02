Pop of Color gala raises $15,000 for Westbury Arts

Village of Westbury Mayor Peter Cavallaro, Village Trustee Beaumont Jefferson, honorees Tom Donohue and Galvin Bisserup, Westbury Arts Executive Director Tiffany Blair and Julie Lyon were all smiles for the Pop of Color gala.

The 11th annual Westbury Arts fall gala, “A Pop of Color,” raised more than $15,000 to aid in continuing Westbury Arts‘ mission of delivering arts and cultural programs that connect, educate, and inspire. The Nov. 13 event at Westbury Manor was sold out as members, friends, and donors came out to support the nonprofit arts council.

True to the theme, the attendees packed the ballroom in a rainbow of colors. The gala celebrated honorees Galvin Bisserup, president of the Long Island Black Artists Association for nearly five decades, and Tom Donohue, owner of Donohue Cecere Funeral Homes and a longtime constant donor to all things Westbury.

The gala also boasted a silent auction of original pieces by artists affiliated with the organization. This fund-raiser will benefit Westbury Arts in its 11th year of their mission to deliver arts and cultural programs that connect, educate, and inspire the community.

