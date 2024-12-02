Former Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael Hynes was released from custody without bail last week after being arrested for alleged drunk driving that included a collision with a motorcyclist in Sayville, according to court documents.

The motorcyclist, Alberto Fernandez, 63, of Sayville, was treated for serious injuries at Bay Shore’s South Shore University Hospital. Suffolk County police said there were no updates on Fernandez’ condition, but that updates are generally given if a death were to occur.

Hynes, 53, a Sayville resident, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Railroad Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto Depot Street and crashed into Fernandez traveling southbound on his 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle around 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 24, police said.

Hynes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He appeared in Central Islip at Suffolk’s First District Court the next day where he was arraigned and pled not guilty to the charges. He was released without bail.

The arrest came about two weeks after Hynes announced he was resigning from his superintendent post.

While he was set to leave the position on Dec. 13, his arrest led to an even earlier exit from the district. On Nov. 25, the day after his arrest, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Christopher Shields was appointed as acting superintendent.

“The Board of Education is aware of the concerns arising from the article currently circulating within our community concerning our superintendent, Dr. Hynes,” Board President Adam Smith wrote in a statement to the community on Nov. 25. “We want to assure you that we are actively working to gather all relevant information to fully understand and address the situation.”

Hynes is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 12.