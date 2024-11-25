Port Washington Schools Superintendent Michael J. Hynes, who announced his resignation last month, was arrested Sunday evening after police said he was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into a motorcyclist in Sayville.



Michael Hynes, 53, a Sayville resident, was driving a 2019 Honda Civic northbound on Railroad Avenue when he attempted to turn left onto Depot Street and crashed into a southbound 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Alberto Fernandez, 63, of Sayville, around 9:05 p.m. on Sunday, police said.



Fernande was transported to Bay Shore’s South Shore University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said. Hynes was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

Hynes was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said, he was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is slated to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 25.



“The Board of Education is aware of the concerns arising from the article currently circulating within our community concerning our superintendent, Dr. Hynes.” Board President Adam Smith wrote in a statement to the community. “We want to assure you that we are actively working to gather all relevant information to fully understand and address the situation.”

His last day as superintendent was expected to be Dec. 13. However, the letter stated that Chris Shields, assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership, will now serve as acting superintendent.

Hynes said farewell to the community last week during his final Board of Education meeting as superintendent.



“This has been the highlight of my career. Working here in Port Washington,” Hynes said in his last report to the board during their Nov. 19 meeting.



Hynes said he was most proud of the quality of staff brought in during his 5 1/2 years in charge. He was hired in 2019, coming to the Port Washington School District after serving in the same role from 2014 to 2019 at the Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District.



Michael Hynes announced his resignation earlier this month in a letter to staff. Smith had confirmed that Hynes would be taking a private sector job, though he did not reveal where. At the time Smith expressed gratitude towards Hynes for his work in the district.



“On behalf of the board, thank you for the work you have done for the past 5 1/2 years,” Smith said. “We look forward to counting the vision you have set forth.”



This story was updated on Nov. 25 to include information about Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Michael Hynes’s arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated.