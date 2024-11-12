Michael Hynes resigns as Port’s school superintendent

Port Washington Superintendent of Schools Dr. Michael J. Hynes will be resigning from his position next month.



“During my tenure, I have been blessed to lead one of the premier school districts in New York State,” Hynes wrote in a letter to the district staff on Nov. 9. “During this time, you have worked collectively and collaboratively with our school board to establish systems and processes that have led to multiple improvements in our schools,” he added.

In an interview with the Port Washington News, Hynes declined to comment on when he knew he wanted to step down or why he ultimately decided to. He confirmed, however, that the decision wasn’t rash and that it took time.

“An opportunity has presented itself, which is something I have never experienced so far in public education. This experience, I believe, will be good for me and my family,” Hynes said. He did not reveal any details about the new opportunity.

Hynes comes from an elementary and special education background; he began his position in 2019, coming to the Port Washington School District after serving in the same role from 2014 to 2019 at Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District.

Hynes brought several changes to the Port Washington School District. One of his earliest priorities was to increase communication between district and administrative staff members. In his first year, he started “Caffeine with Mike,” intended to be a forum for district members to voice their opinions, positive or negative.

In 2022, the Port Washington Communications Office was created to facilitate open and timely communications between the district and its community. The office works closely with district leaders to ensure a unified approach to all communications and oversees the district’s website content, news production, social media, and newsletters.

In his letter to staff, Hynes touted the district’s high graduation rate. He also highlighted the district’s new Portrait of a Graduate, a comprehensive strategic district-wide plan for future students; an updated district website; a new communications department; and district-wide Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, among many other achievements.

Hynes said the most challenging portion of his job was at the beginning. He believes the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him and the Board of Education to a near breaking point. “I arrived in July of 2019, and then March 2020 hit,” Hynes said. “From a relationship standpoint, we worked past that, but it was still a really difficult time.”

Hynes was most proud of the relationships he built with members of the district, school staff, and administrators during his time there.

“The lifeblood of any school and district is the educators that work with our kids. I would like to think that I have a solid relationship with students and staff,” Hynes told the Port Washington News. “I could point to the graduation rate being the highest it’s ever been, but when I saw a student dress up as me, I genuinely got emotional, and that’s why I do what I do,” he added.

Hynes’s last day in the position is Dec. 13. The Port Washington Board of Education announced that after his resignation, Dr. Chris Shields, assistant superintendent of Human Resources and Leadership Development, will begin serving as interim superintendent Dec. 14.

Hynes said he plans to do everything he can to help prepare the incoming interim superintendent.

“The interim superintendent knows the district very well. He’s been working alongside me for 5 1/2 years. I fully believe that this transition will be seamless. I will spend the next month with him focusing on things the district should pay attention to,” Hynes said.

After his resignation, Hynes looks forward to spending more time with his family while continuing to educate himself. “Family first. When you are a superintendent, you have a finite amount of time every day and year. It’s important to me that I refocus on my beautiful family and young kids.” Hynes said.

The search for a new superintendent will begin over the next few months, with more details set to come out soon, according to the Port Washington Board of Education.



Port Board of Ed President Adam Smith declined to comment on why Hynes resigned or when the board was made aware of the decision. He wished Hynes well and said that the board had an excellent working relationship with the superintendent.



“We have full confidence in Dr. Shields’ ability to lead the district and continue the many important initiatives underway. His leadership and experience make him well-suited to guide our schools during this transition.” Smith said in an interview with the Port Washington News.