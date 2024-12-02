Superintendent Turnow speaks against the NYSED Regionalization Initiative at press conference in October (Photo provided by Locust valley Central School District)

The state Department of Education commissioner has clarified that participation in its regionalization planning process, which would create and foster multi-district collaboration for varied programs and services, would be optional after pushback from Long Islanders.

“We believe these regulations offer a valuable framework for districts that choose to participate in thoughtful discussions of student opportunities,” DOE Commissioner Betty Rosa wrote Wednesday. “It is our hope that this action will move the process forward for those regions that have already begun to engage in fruitful planning.”

Despite the changes, some school officials are saying it still makes regionalization a mandatory program for districts..

“While this may create the impression that regionalization is now voluntary, our counsel does not believe that to be the case,” the Locust Valley Central School District said in a letter.

The changes include the ability for school districts to opt out of participation in the regionalization planning process via a written statement submitted by Jan. 15. The letter would have to be done in consultation between the school district and its board of education.

The other edit clarifies that amendments would be advisory, not mandatory.

“This ensures that districts maintain full control over the plans they develop,” Rosa wrote.

The commissioner’s letter came after its public comment period ended. The edits, which were described as “non-substantial,” were said to be presented to the Board of Regents when brought forward for approval this month.

But the Locust Valley Central School District claims that despite the changes regionalization participation remains mandatory. This is based on the regulations’ verbiage that school districts “shall begin the implementation of approved regionalization plans no later than the start of the 2026-2027 school Year,” and that the change enabling districts to opt in is regarding planning, not the actual initiative, they wrote.

“This rule raises significant concerns for us as a Board of Education. It remains vague and grants the commissioner broad authority to mandate regionalization in areas such as districts, classes, sports teams, facilities, transportation and staffing,” the school district wrote. “There are no clear guidelines regarding what these plans will entail or the criteria by which they will be approved. This lack of clarity has left many districts uncertain about the full implications of the rule.”

The regionalization planning process includes five steps, which does include the final step of regional plan implementation, according to the state Department of Education website.

The Locust Valley Central School District has begun legal action challenging the initiative, with multiple other Long Island School District joining the challenge.

In a joint email from Roslyn Superintendent Allison Brown and Board of Education President Meryl Waxman Ben-Levy, the two wrote they are still cautious about the plan.

One area of concern, the Roslyn officials wrote, that still is not addressed is the role of the BOCES superintendent, which they want to be advisory to the district.

“It is essential that we consider and evaluate any forthcoming changes critically,” the email states. “While the promise of the suggested revisions signal some awareness of the troubling issues here, we must carefully scrutinize the process in its entirety along with any suggested amendments.”