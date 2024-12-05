Local author Alicia Evans celebrates Long Island’s caregivers in inspiring new book

Rick Shaper patiently waits for his signed copy of ‘On the Lighter Side.’ Shaper was one of several members from the Ethical Humanist Society of Long Island to support the author.

In response to the soaring numbers of families involved in caregiving on Long Island, Westbury resident and multi-award-winning fiber artist Alicia Evans has released a new book, “On the Lighter Side: A Caregiver’s Journey to Discovering Light Within the Dark.” The book launch and reception at Westbury Memorial Library attracted readers from across Long Island.

With over 540,000 family caregivers across New York state providing unpaid care to loved ones — many of them in Nassau and Suffolk counties — caregiving has become a vital yet often overlooked aspect of life in our community. Locally, caregivers report providing an average of 20 hours of care per week, with 70% experiencing significant emotional and physical stress, according to the Long Island Alzheimer’s and Dementia Center.

The book is a heartfelt tribute to caregivers, blending uplifting stories of unexpected joy with Evans’ signature healing crocheted tree artwork, which symbolizes resilience and interconnectedness.

“This is an engaging book with inspirational stories for caregivers, adult readers, and anyone seeking a treat of great storytelling,” Alicia Evans said. “Caregivers are the backbone of Long Island’s families and communities. Their contributions often go unnoticed, but their impact is invaluable. This book is my way of recognizing their hard work and giving them a source of comfort and hope.”

“Caregiving is not just a personal issue; it’s a business one,” she added.

Long Island companies that implement caregiver-friendly policies, such as paid leave and flexible schedules, are helping employees manage their dual roles, which benefits the workforce and strengthens the community. Evans hopes her book will inspire businesses to further support this vital population.

As the holiday season approaches — a time that often increases caregiving responsibilities — “On the Lighter Side” provides much-needed inspiration. The book showcases the resilience and humanity of caregivers, while highlighting the importance of self-care and community support. It features stories from several Long Island caregivers.

To learn more or order a copy, visit On the Lighter Side.

Alicia Evans is a Westbury-based, multi-award-winning fiber artist, storyteller, and caregiver advocate. Her work has been recognized by the New York State SCR art grant and she is featured in the acclaimed documentary film “Threads of Nature: The Art and Advocacy of Alicia Evans.” She is co-Vice President of Westbury Arts. Through her art and writing, Evans raises awareness about caregiving, environmental preservation, and community engagement.

Read More: Pop of Color gala raises $15,000 for Westbury Arts