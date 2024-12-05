New Hyde Park-Garden City Park’s Road School students illustrate bird feeders

New Hyde Park Road School kindergarteners recently drew bird feeders as part of their Project Lead the Way lessons (Photo courtesy of New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District)

During their Project Lead the Way life science unit on living and nonliving things, New Hyde Park Road School students recently illustrated bird feeders.

The lesson began with a discussion on the needs of living things, such as food, water and shelter. The students observed a photo of two birds and a bird feeder, and then drew their own versions of the image.

The students are utilizing the engineer design process to sketch and ultimately build bird feeders out of recycled plastic bottles.

Project Lead the Way, taught by Salvatore Giurlanda, offers students real-world learning and hands-on experience through a STEM-based curriculum. PLTW lessons are offered districtwide to students in K-6.