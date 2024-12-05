New Hyde Park Memorial High School students participate in essay contest

New Hyde Park Memorial High School students, from left, John Henry, Alisa Ramjattan, Ariana Muhammad and Alan Aphraim are pictured with Principal Rosemary DeGennaro and English and Social Studies staff (Photo courtesy of the Sewanhaka Central High School District)

New Hyde Park Memorial High School’s English and Social Studies departments recently hosted the Nassau County Family Court’s Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2025 Essay Contest.

Approximately 100 participants from grades 9-12 submitted essays for consideration in the schoolwide competition. The grade-levels winners are John Henry, ninth grade; Alan Aphraim, 10th grade; Ariana Muhammad, 11th grade; and Alisa Ramjattan, 12th grade.

Ramjattan was also selected as the schoolwide winner, and her entry has been submitted as New Hyde Park’s entry into the county-wide competition.