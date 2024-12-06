The Sparrows take Old Westbury Gardens back to 1924

The charm of the 1920s will come alive this December as The Sparrows, a Long Island-based musical ensemble, return to Old Westbury Gardens for their fourth performance. Their latest production, “The Merry Twenties,” is a festive, Prohibition-era tale of holiday intrigue, amateur bootlegging and nostalgic melodies.

Performing Saturday, Dec. 21, the group promises a unique evening of history and entertainment, transforming the historic estate into a 1924 winter wonderland.

“It’s like stepping into a time machine,” said Brooke DiSpirito, the group’s founder. “The show is not just about the music or the story—it’s about immersing yourself in the era.”

A journey through time

Set against the backdrop of the Red Ballroom at Westbury House, “The Merry Twenties” tells the story of a ragtag group of bootleggers masquerading as musicians to avoid the law. As the plot unfolds, audiences are drawn into the hilarity, suspense and holiday spirit of their escapades.

The evening begins with doors opening at 7 p.m., allowing attendees to take a self-guided tour of the festively decorated mansion. Formal and period-inspired attire are encouraged to complement the ambiance, but not required.

“Old Westbury Gardens has been an incredible partner,” DiSpirito said. “They were the first venue to give us a chance and every performance we’ve had there has sold out. It’s such a perfect setting for our period pieces.”

From college dreams to standing ovations

DiSpirito’s journey with The Sparrows began under unique circumstances. Her first musical, written during her time at Northeastern University, faced repeated cancellations due to COVID-19. However, these setbacks only fueled her determination.

“By the fourth cancellation, I thought, ‘Why not just keep going?’” she explained.

The group was formally branded as The Sparrows in 2023 after performing several successful shows. Their productions focus on the 1920s to 1940s, blending historical storytelling with classic musical influences.

“I’ve always been drawn to that era,” DiSpirito, of Oyster Bay, said. “Growing up on Long Island and studying F. Scott Fitzgerald, I felt a deep connection to the history and the glamour of that time. It’s incredible to bring it to life on stage.”

A cast of multi-talented performers

One hallmark of The Sparrows is their ensemble of actors who are musicians first, adding authenticity to their performances.

“Most of them are incredibly talented musicians who were willing to step into acting roles because I asked,” DiSpirito said with a laugh. “Their versatility is what makes our shows so dynamic.”

The group’s dedication to authenticity extends to its meticulous period details. From costumes to set design, every element is crafted to transport audiences to a bygone era.

A Gatsby connection

DiSpirito’s love for Fitzgerald has also earned her a spot in the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society. Her first musical, an adaptation of “The Beautiful and Damned,” solidified her place in the community and inspired her to explore Long Island’s ties to the Jazz Age.

“It’s a dream come true to perform at venues like Old Westbury Gardens,” she said. “These estates are the perfect backdrop for our stories. It’s like they were made for this.”

What’s next for The Sparrows?

As “The Merry Twenties” prepares to delight audiences, DiSpirito is already looking ahead. The group will perform at the Fitzgerald Society’s centennial conference for The Great Gatsby in June 2025, further cementing their reputation as purveyors of Jazz Age artistry.

In addition, DiSpirito has been in talks with local libraries and historical organizations about participating in upcoming Fitzgerald-themed events.

“We’re always looking for ways to connect with the community,” she said. “There’s so much rich history here on Long Island that ties into our work.”

Ticket information

Tickets for “The Merry Twenties” are $50 per person, with a 20 percent discount for Old Westbury Gardens members. Admission includes a self-guided tour of the Westbury House, the performance and a post-show reception featuring light refreshments and sparkling beverages.

“It’s going to be a magical night,” DiSpirito said. “We hope people will come out, dress up and have fun while we take them back 100 years. That’s what the holidays are all about—celebrating together.”

Doors open at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21; showtime is at 8 p.m. Old Westbury Gardens is located at 71 Old Westbury Rd. in Old Westbury. Visit www.oldwestburygardens.org for tickets and details. Additionally, check out https://thesparrows.mypixieset.com for more about the The Sparrrows and other upcoming performances.