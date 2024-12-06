Westbury celebrates Kwanzaa

Kwanzaa, the joyous African American holiday, will be marked with engaging activities, discussion, and lively performance in Westbury on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 255 Schenck Avenue.

The event is presented in partnership with Westbury Arts. Kwanzaa, celebrated from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, honors African heritage through seven principles: Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity), and Imani (Faith).

Organizing and leading the celebration is artist and Westbury Arts board member Marcia Odie-McNair, author of Kwanzaa Crafts, Gifts and Decorations for a Meaningful and Festive Celebration. ERASE Racism, a LI-based regional civil rights organization, is a partner sponsor of the event.

ERASE Racism President Laura Harding, Esq. will present the Kwanzaa principle of Ujima. The event features a performance by Layla’s Dance & Drum and Afro-centric crafting for children and adults.

In addition, currently on view in the Westbury Arts gallery is By the Book Art Exhibition, a celebration of the art of the written word, combining art and text to create diverse results. Gail Meyers, Westbury Arts member and artist, is the exhibition guest curator.

This celebration is family-friendly, and children are encouraged to attend. There’s a $5.00 charge + $2.18 Eventbrite fee for adults to buy tickets online (kids are free).

Reservations for the event can also be made by calling 516.400.2787, emailing events@westburyarts.org, or in person at 255 Schenck Avenue by appointment.

Note: Parking is free on weekends in the Westbury Village lot directly across from the Westbury Arts building. Westbury Arts programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the governor and the New York State Legislature.