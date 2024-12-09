2-alarm fire breaks out in Port Washington home: PWFD

A two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Port Washington requiring assistance from several Long Island fire departments, the Port Washington Fire Department reported.



During the evening of Dec. 4 the Port Washington Fire Department received multiple calls about a reported house fire on Charles Avenue.



After arriving on the scene,first responders found an actively burning fire involving a three-story, multi-family home. There were some concerns that the fire might spread to surrounding areas, the Fire Department said. Seven other departments assisted the Port Washington Fire Department in fighting the blaze.



The Manhasset-Lakeville Volunteer Fire Department, Roslyn Highlands Volunteer Fire, Roslyn Rescue, The Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company, The Plandome Fire Department, The Glenwood Fire Company and the Williston Park Fire Department were all helping to fight the fire, according to the Port Washington Fire Department.



In addition, The Port Washington Fire Department said the Albertson Fire Company and New Hyde Park Fire Department aided the Port Washington Fire Department by providing coverage on other emergency calls in Port Washington.

Multiple hose lines were required to put the fire out according to the press release. All firefighting efforts took place outside of the house.



Officials say that the combination of the extensive flames and a concern for the safety of firefighters led to the decision to stay outside of the house. However, those within the house were able to escape without injury.



The Port Washington Fire Department said the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious in nature. All operations were led by Assistant Chief Donald Reese and concluded by 10:30 p.m., according to the Port Washington Fire Department.