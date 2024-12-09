The boys varsity cross country team made history in Manhasset last month when they won the school’s first state championship title in the sport. On Saturday, all their valor was celebrated as the team paraded through town and was cheered on by hundreds of individuals from their proud community.

The Manhasset team dominated in the New York State Class B championships held in Queensbury, N.Y., where they soared past second-place Pittsford-Mendon with a 49-point score win.

Following their win were tears of joy and triumph from the athletes, their coaches and supporters.

“It was hugging and crying happy tears, all of us together in a circle,” Senior Alex Armendariz previously told Schneps Media Long Island. “It was excitement, relief, happiness … all of it good.”

Joining the boys in their victory lap were coaches, school administrators, local elected officials, police officers on motorcycles and horseback, and fire trucks which blared their horns to alert the community of the celebrated accomplishment.

Flying over in support were helicopters from the Nassau County Police Aviation Unit.

The athletes were also presented with proclamations from Nassau County.

“It’s really special to see them celebrate together and know that everything we asked them to do, and that they asked themselves to do, has paid off,” Coach Steve Steiner previously told Schneps Media Long Island of the win. “To achieve something like this, for our school and our community, is something we’ll never forget.”