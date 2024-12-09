Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Education
Manhasset

Manhasset boys cross country celebrate historic state championship

By Posted on
4- Manhasset Varsity Boys Cross Country state championship parade copy[56]
Manhasset Varsity Boys Cross Country celebrated their historic state champion title with a spirit-filled championship parade on Dec. 7
Manhasset Public Schools

The boys varsity cross country team made history in Manhasset last month when they won the school’s first state championship title in the sport. On Saturday, all their valor was celebrated as the team paraded through town and was cheered on by hundreds of individuals from their proud community.

The Manhasset team dominated in the New York State Class B championships held in Queensbury, N.Y., where they soared past second-place Pittsford-Mendon with a 49-point score win.

Following their win were tears of joy and triumph from the athletes, their coaches and supporters.

“It was hugging and crying happy tears, all of us together in a circle,” Senior Alex Armendariz previously told Schneps Media Long Island. “It was excitement, relief, happiness … all of it good.”

Joining the boys in their victory lap were coaches, school administrators, local elected officials, police officers on motorcycles and horseback, and fire trucks which blared their horns to alert the community of the celebrated accomplishment.

Flying over in support were helicopters from the Nassau County Police Aviation Unit.

The athletes were also presented with proclamations from Nassau County.

“It’s really special to see them celebrate together and know that everything we asked them to do, and that they asked themselves to do, has paid off,” Coach Steve Steiner previously told Schneps Media Long Island of the win. “To achieve something like this, for our school and our community, is something we’ll never forget.”

1 Manhasset Varsity Boys Cross Country team with County Executive Blakeman and North Hempstead Supervisor DeSena copy25 1
Manhasset Varsity Boys Cross Country team was recognized for their historic state championship title by County Executive Bruce Blakeman and North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSenaManhasset Public Schools

About the Author

Cameryn Oakes

Cameryn Oakes is The Long Island Press’ reporter covering the communities of Great Neck, Manhasset and the Town of North Hempstead. Born and raised in California’s capitol, Cameryn now resides in Brooklyn. She began her journalism career with Blank Slate Media in February of 2023, which has since merged with The Long Island Press. Her prior work included a summer internship at The Stockton Record where she covered a national murder trial and as managing editor at her college newspaper, The Mustang News, at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

More Manhasset News

More from our Sister Sites