Deer Park honors 19 outstanding student champions at annual breakfast

Deer Park High School held its annual fall Breakfast for Champions Nov. 20, welcoming winning students, parents, school administrators and teachers to the school’s library for a morning of recognition. The honorees have worked on achieving their personal best, overcome challenges, worked hard in the face of adversity, demonstrated good citizenship, showed compassion for others and exhibited personal growth and success.

Students were honored in the 17 school department categories of athletics (Nevaeh Legros), business (Abigail Cullen), English language arts/library (Arleen Perez), English as a new language (Caroll-Ann Plaisimond), family and consumer science (Sophia Paduano), fine arts (Shaila Williams), guidance (Samantha De Los Rios), health (Laylani Springer), math/computer science (Adib Shaikh), performing arts (Sarah Cannet), physical education (Ilayda Avcu), science (Reginald Jean-Louis), social studies (Amira Khan), technology (Giuliana Seuferling) and world languages (Amelia Williams), as well as the Principal’s Award (Syed Muhammad Hashmi) and Teacher’s Award (Perron Smith).

The breakfast was accompanied by a performance by the talented high school string quintet of Cassidy Boltz (viola), Maxwell Ferguson (cello), Gloria Min (violin), Lorelai Silverstein (bass) and Lissha Varghese (violin).

“This morning’s event is an opportunity for teachers and administrators to honor students that have impacted them in some way, whether it’s academic, social, being polite or helping other students in the classroom,” Associate Principal Garret Noblett said. “The students here today have shown exceptional conduct and character on a daily basis.”

“At Deer Park High School, our Breakfast for Champions ceremony celebrates the extraordinary perseverance, resilience and character of our students,” Principal Charlie Cobb said. “These individuals have overcome challenges with courage and determination, embodying the true spirit of what it means to be a champion. We are incredibly proud of their achievements and grateful for the families, teachers and staff who have supported them along the way. This event reminds us of the strength and potential within our Deer Park community.”