Herricks High School sophomore wins poetry award

Herricks High School sophomore Wenshu Wang has been awarded the 2025 YoungArts Award with Distinction in Writing. Photo courtesy of Herricks Public Schools

Herricks high school sophomore Wenshu Wang is the winner of the 2025 YoungArts Award with Distinction in Writing.

This prestigious award recognizes student artists who demonstrate exceptional technique, a strong sense of

artistry, and an extraordinary commitment to developing their craft.

Wenshu is a member of the Herricks High School English Scholars Program and has worked extensively with English and poetry teacher Alan Semerdjian, the current Nassau County Poet Laureate.

“Wenshu is a remarkably gifted writer whose portfolio of poems is a sophisticated and inventive collection, showcasing just how deserving she is of this award,” said Mr. Semerdjian. “She possesses eloquence, vision, and skill that is well beyond her years, and it is such a pleasure to help her fine-tune her talents.”

This award provides the opportunity to attend National YoungArts Week, a week-long arts residency in Miami, FL where winners can collaborate with peers, develop their craft with internationally recognized leaders in their fields, and create lifelong connections.

Winners at this level will have their work further evaluated for cash awards of up to $10,000 and will be considered for nomination to the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts Program.