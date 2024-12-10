Locust Valley Water District receives $13.8 million bond from Town of Oyster Bay

The Locust Valley Water District adressed the Town of Oyster Bay Board on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to ask for a $13.8 million bond.

The Town of Oyster Bay on Tuesday approved the Locust Valley Water District to move ahead with a $13.8 million bond to finance upgrades to its water system.

Michael Ingham, an attorney for the water district, said the improvements included the installation of a treatment system, the relocation of a well storage tank, the replacement of a water main, the addition of two generators, and the repair of a hydraulic model that calibrates system capabilities.

Ingham said the installation of a treatment system, which accounts for half of the bond’s budget, would ensure that one well would be able to function year-round with regular testing.

The water main at the Upper Francis Pond in Mill Neck has been closed for years after a leak was discovered.

Ingham said the five projects would allow for the water district to keep up with new state and federal standards. This includes a requirement that public water systems must comply with federal maximum contaminant levels of 4 parts per trillion of perfluorooctanoic acid and 4 parts per trillion of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid.

Perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid are chemicals found in drinking water. The effects of consuming these chemicals in large quantities can lead to many health risks, including reproductive effects, developmental effects or delays in children, increased risk of some cancers, reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections, and the interference with the body’s natural hormones, according to the EPA

The EPA joined New York State on April 10, with their ruling, and also opened applications for small communities (fewer than 10,000 people) to receive funding in order to update these water systems.

Ingham said that tighter standards will cost the water district more in the long run, as they will have to invest more frequently in the upkeeping of the wells.

“What’s going to happen is that you set it at four parts per trillion, you’re going to have breakthroughs sooner, and you’re going to have to replace the carbon more often,” Ingham said. “I don’t see how we are going to get around that in the long run. We’ve been really proactive to get these treatments in place.”

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino asked Ingham why the water district decided to come to the Town of Oyster Bay.

“State Legislature found it appropriate that we come to the town board so that we can rely on the town’s full faith and credit,” Ingham said.

The Locust Valley Water District has served its community since 1922. The district incorporates six deep wells and delivers safe drinking water to roughly 7,500 people in Locust Valley, Lattingtown, and sections of Mill Neck and Matinecock.

Ingham said only the residents who receive water from the water district will be responsible for paying back the bond.