Elmont Memorial High School’s Model UN team competed at the Princeton Model UN conference in November

Elmont Memorial High School’s Model United Nations team recently competed and achieved several awards at the Princeton Model UN Conference in November.

During the conference, the Elmont delegation represented the nations of Barbados, Denmark, Ecuador, Finland, India and the Philippines in the committees DISEC, LEGAL, SOCHUM, SPECPOL and WHO.

They developed resolutions for complex issues such as Combatting Chemical Weapons in Contemporary Conflicts, the Kashmir Conflict, the Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan, Healthcare Infrastructure in Conflict Zones and Addressing and Responding to Non-State Actors.

Jameslynn Pierre and Varda Qudratullah earned an Outstanding Delegate Award, Christopher Chery and Videsh Muneshwar earned an Outstanding Delegate Award, Joseley Jean earned a Verbal Commendation Award, Ruthann Collins and Elissa Acheampong earned an Honorable Mention Award, and Ayanna Hill and Kassie Rosier earned an Honorable Mention Award.

The entire delegation won an Honorable Mention Award for small school delegations. This delegation included Model UN Vice President Videsh Muneshwar, Head Delegate Christopher Chery, Elissa Acheampong, Jayson Bhoorasingh, Katherine Cherian, Jaden Chery, Ruthann Collins, Ayanna Hill, Joseley Jean, Alex Lalbachan, Kiara Membreno, Evangeline Moonsammy, Nwadiuto Onyeobia, Jameslynn Pierre, Varda Qudratullah, Giselly Romero, Kassie Rosier, Rachel Royal and Ireoluwa Tugbobo.

They were led by faculty adviser Nkenge W. Gilliam and social studies teacher Liam Reff.