New York at crossroads in support people with disabilities

New York is at a vital crossroads when it comes to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the workforce that provides essential care.

The voters of the state recently and overwhelmingly approved the Equality Amendment to the New York State Constitution, which I proudly sponsored. It protects from discrimination, for the first time within our primary state governing document, people with disabilities.

Now we must turn our attention to the plight of the dedicated workers who provide critical assistance every day to our community. The challenges are immense, but so is the opportunity to enact meaningful reforms this year.

New Yorkers with disabilities and their families struggle to navigate a care system weakened by chronic underfunding and workforce shortages. Direct support professionals—the backbone of this system—are leaving the field in droves because their wages are far below what they need to support themselves and their families.

Non-profit providers are being pushed to the brink, unable to keep pace with rising costs for housing, food, transportation, and energy.

State Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright

Chair of the New York State Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities