The GNPS Clothing Pantry hosted a free coat and clothing distribution event for local families on Dec. 10

The GNPS Clothing Pantry hosted its fifth annual coat and clothing distribution event at Saddle Rock School on Dec. 10. School social workers, psychologists, teachers, administrators, custodians and security staff welcomed more than 100 members of the Great Neck community to receive free winter coats, clothing, shoes, cold weather accessories and more.

Coats and clothing were provided through collection efforts led by the Sephardic Heritage Alliance, Inc. (SHAI), as well as contributions from staff and families within the school district.

Donated items ranged in sizes, ensuring that families received the clothing items they need for children, teens, and adults.

District staff sorted through the donations and neatly arranged clothing on tables and coat racks in the Saddle Rock gymnasium for the distribution event. During the school day, North Middle School students in Patrick Broder and Daniel Goldin’s classes visited Saddle Rock to lend a hand folding clothing items.

In addition to coats and clothing, donation drives and service learning activities at Saddle Rock provided new pajamas, socks, cold weather accessories and even toys to brighten the holiday season.

The Saddle Rock Student Council organized a schoolwide toy drive and collected brand-new toys and games for families. Service learning activities included a sock collection conducted by the first-grade team, a pajama drive organized by third-grade classes, and winter care kits prepared by the fourth-grade team that included hats and gloves.

Students also designed hand-written cards with holiday greetings.

The GNPS Clothing Pantry located at Saddle Rock, and the Community Closet located at South Middle School, are district initiatives that provide clothing, jackets and shoes for students in need without interruption to their academic, social, and emotional learning.

This community-wide clothing and coat distribution event, organized by the Saddle Rock Shared Decision Making Committee, mental health staff and administrators, offers direct outreach and assistance to families throughout the Great Neck community.