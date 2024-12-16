John’s Crazy Socks spreads holiday cheer

John’s Crazy Socks, the world’s largest sock store and a social enterprise founded by John Cronin, a young entrepreneur with Down syndrome, and his father, Mark X. Cronin, is embracing the spirit of the season with a heartfelt initiative. Through Christmas Eve, the company will donate a pair of socks to homeless children for every order placed, in partnership with the nonprofit Christmas Magic.

“Giving back is the heart of what we do,” Mark X. Cronin said. “Christmas is a time for community and generosity and we’re honored to partner with Christmas Magic, to brighten the lives of children who are facing hard times.” Christmas Magic, the nonprofit partner for the initiative, organizes events and distributes gifts to children living in shelters and group homes.

Spreading happiness through socks

Since its inception in 2016, John’s Crazy Socks has championed a mission to “Spread Happiness” while creating an inclusive workplace. Over half of its employees have differing abilities, making the business a beacon for diversity and inclusion.

The Christmas campaign is an extension of this ethos. This year, John’s Crazy Socks has pledged to donate socks for every child attending these celebrations, in addition to the donations driven by customer orders.

“It’s so simple, really. When you do for others, it not only helps them, but it also brings a profound joy to your own life,” Cronin reflected on the power of giving.

A legacy of generosity

The Christmas campaign builds on the company’s robust “Giving Back” program, which has raised more than $800,000 for various charities, including the Special Olympics and the Autism Society of America.

“When you buy from us, you’re not just getting socks,” said Cronin. “You’re helping us employ people with differing abilities and supporting causes that matter.”

In addition to donations, John’s Crazy Socks produces a line of awareness socks to celebrate causes like Down syndrome and autism. Proceeds from these socks go to charity partners. The company’s commitment to philanthropy is matched by its dedication to its employees, many of whom receive their first job opportunity there.

Building a business with heart

John’s Crazy Socks began as a father-son venture after John struggled to find meaningful employment opportunities. The business has since grown into a multimillion-dollar enterprise, shipping more than 475,000 packages to 89 countries. But its foundation remains deeply personal and mission-driven.

“We’re fortunate to do what we do,” said Cronin. “We’re not just selling socks; we’re sharing a story and a mission.”

The company’s inclusive workplace practices and commitment to philanthropy have earned widespread praise. Each order is packaged with a personal touch—a thank-you note from John, some candy and a packing slip that identifies the employee who prepared it. This approach has earned the company more than 33,000 five-star reviews and countless loyal customers.

Looking ahead

As the holiday season unfolds, John’s Crazy Socks invites customers to join in spreading happiness. Each order placed not only brings joy to the recipient but also to a child in need.

“We believe in the power of small acts of kindness,” said Cronin. “Every sock we sell, every smile we share and every partnership we form is part of our mission to make the world a little brighter.”

John’s Crazy Socks is located at 110 Bi-County Boulevard in Farmingdale. Visit JohnsCrazySocks.com to learn more and to place an order.