Recent home sales in Farmingdale highlight colonial charm 

Recent property sales in the Farmingdale area showcase a variety of Colonial-style homes offering charm, convenience and modern amenities. These homes reflect the area’s blend of suburban appeal and proximity to essential amenities, making Farmingdale a sought-after location for buyers.

Sold on Dec. 11 for $760,000, this stunning Colonial in the Woodward Parkway area boasts 1,976 square feet of meticulously maintained living space. The exterior’s newer vinyl siding, blacktop and brick driveway and a front porch with a portico and custom gazebo offer excellent curb appeal.

Inside, the home features refinished hardwood floors, recessed lighting and an updated eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring, upgraded stainless steel appliances and sliding doors to a private backyard.

The second floor hosts four bedrooms, including a master with a vaulted ceiling, arched window and double mirrored closets. An updated full bathroom features vaulted ceilings, a double sink and ceramic tile.

The finished basement offers a family room, music room and laundry area, while the fenced backyard includes a deck with a gazebo, a shed and a semi-inground heated pool. Modern touches such as Andersen windows, central air and a three-zone heating system complete the package.

54 Clinton Street

This charming Colonial sold on Dec. 11 for $500,000. Located near Farmingdale Village, the home offers easy access to the LIRR, shops, and restaurants. Recently updated with new flooring, lighting, and a freshly painted interior, this three-bedroom, one-bath home includes a first-floor bedroom, a spacious living room, and a formal dining room.

The new eat-in kitchen features modern finishes, while the full basement—with an outside entrance—presents additional potential. A detached one-car garage and a spacious backyard enhance the home’s value, making it a great find for buyers seeking both convenience and affordability.

848 Conklin Street

On Dec. 4, this expansive Colonial sold for $765,000. The property, which includes an accessory apartment permit, sits on an oversized lot with a fully fenced yard. It boasts a three-car garage with upstairs storage and two separate driveways accommodating up to eight cars.

Inside, the home features Andersen windows and a Navien high-efficiency heating system with two zones. With a total of 10 rooms, the property offers ample space for family living or rental income potential. Its proximity to transportation and shopping adds to its appeal.

24 Colonial Drive

Sold on Nov. 26 for $630,000, this custom-built Center Hall Cape in West Farmingdale combines timeless charm with modern upgrades. The home’s exterior includes fieldstone and vinyl siding, a triple blacktop driveway and a newly installed storm door. Inside, the property features a mix of hardwood floors and wall-to-wall carpeting, along with a ductless A/C system for added comfort.

The kitchen boasts Euro-style cabinets and a pocket door, while the finished basement includes a family room and laundry area. Outdoors, the oversized backyard is fenced for privacy and features a patio. Conveniently located near transportation and shopping, the home also benefits from a tax grievance filed by the seller.

