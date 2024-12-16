Northwell Health ranks top in maternity healthcare

Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park was ranked one of the top in the nation for maternity healthcare

Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park was named one of the best hospitals for maternity care in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

Also recognized was Northwell Health’s Lenox Hill in Manhattan, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills located in Queens and North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

“As leaders in obstetrics, our teams at Lenox Hill, LIJ Medical Center and LIJ Forest Hills continually raise the bar, providing the safest, most advanced maternity care to expectant mothers during one of life’s most transformative moments,” said Dr. Michael Nimaroff, senior vice president and executive director of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwell Health. “This distinguished recognition from U.S. News is a testament to our health system’s enduring commitment of advancing maternal and newborn care with expertise, diligence and innovation.”

The list by U.S. News does not provide rankings of the hospitals.

The ranking was determined by the hospital’s frequency of C-sections in lower-risk pregnancies, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, severe unexpected newborn complications, birthing-friendly practices and transparency in combatting racial and ethnic disparities in care.

Northwell Health said they are focused on “safe, compassionate and evidence-based care to expectant mothers and their babies,” which was recognized through U.S. News’ award of their highest accolades to Northwell.

New Hyde Park’s Long Island Jewish Medical Center was not only designated as a high-performing hospital for maternity care, but also ranked No. 13 in the nation for obstetrics and gynecology and scored 5/5 for gynecological cancer surgery.

Long Island Jewish has also been recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology, a designation that is only given to 72 other hospitals in the nation. It is also the recipient of the Advanced Certification in Perinatal Care from the Joint Commission, which is one of 36 in the nation.

Northwell Health is the home of the Center for Maternal Health, which aims to combat maternal mortality rates that disproportionately affect Black women. They said Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women.

Its Center for High-Risk Pregnancy and Fetal Health helps, too, by providing care for complex pregnancies.