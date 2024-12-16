Recently Sold: Port Washington

Port Washington has seen some stunning property sales this December, with three remarkable homes showcasing a variety of features that highlight the charm and appeal of this coveted Long Island community. From expertly renovated Colonials to modern, high-tech abodes, these homes reflect the region’s diverse and luxurious offerings.

12 Hillside Avenue – $2.16 million

Perched on a peaceful hilltop in Baxter Estates, 12 Hillside Ave. epitomizes perfection in design and function. This beautifully landscaped Colonial boasts four spacious bedrooms and four luxurious baths, each meticulously renovated to meet the highest standards. The home’s inviting charm begins with a front porch that welcomes you into a living room featuring gleaming hardwood floors and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. The adjacent formal dining area is ideal for entertaining, while the chef’s kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a quartz island, creates a seamless flow into a breakfast nook and den. The primary suite is a true retreat, featuring a wood-burning fireplace, expansive closets and a spa-like en-suite bath. Three additional bedrooms share a beautifully updated bathroom with dual vanities. The finished lower level adds considerable value, with a versatile recreational room, office/bedroom, full bath and abundant storage space. Outdoors, the private, tranquil yard includes a patio perfect for al fresco dining. Additional features include a detached one-car garage, central air conditioning and in-ground sprinklers. Conveniently located with easy access to Port Washington’s vibrant downtown, this turnkey home is a rare find. 12 Hillside Ave. sold on Dec. 12.

12 Lynn Road – $2.2 million

Offering both luxury and practicality, 12 Lynn Road is a newly completed five-bedroom, five-bath Colonial home that blends cutting-edge technology with superior craftsmanship. Built in 2023, this expansive home was designed with modern living in mind. The open floor plan encourages seamless transitions between gathering spaces, including a formal living and dining room, as well as a spacious chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and an island perfect for both cooking and casual dining. Upstairs, the home features large, well-appointed bedrooms and baths. The legal basement with an outside entrance includes additional living space, an office, a full bath and ample storage. A two-car attached garage with 14-foot ceilings provides more than just space for parking, while the home’s sustainable features, including solar panels, Tesla power walls, and smart thermostats, provide modern efficiency. Outside, the yard has been thoughtfully landscaped for privacy, with a new sprinkler system adding to the home’s appeal. This home sold on Dec. 6.

31 Summit Road – $2.3 million

31 Summit Road presents an exceptional opportunity in Port Washington. This five-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on a manicured half-acre of property, offering both elegance and comfort. The inviting rocking chair front porch leads into a spacious, well-designed interior with open-concept principal rooms, perfect for hosting guests. The chef’s kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and a wet bar, while sliding doors open to a Trex deck that overlooks the private backyard. The home’s design features a den with cathedral ceilings, a junior suite and a top-floor primary suite that provides a luxurious retreat with two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. Additional highlights include a full-house generator, lower-level recreation space, central air, in-ground sprinklers and access to an association beach. With its prime location offering easy access to town, shops, train station and schools, this home is perfect for families seeking comfort and convenience. This home sold on Dec. 5.

These recent sales reflect the continued demand for well-maintained, spacious homes in Port Washington, a community known for its top-tier amenities and proximity to New York City.

Details and photos courtesy of Zillow and OneKey MLS.