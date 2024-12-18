Carle Place community participates in holiday drive and Adopt-a-Family initiatives

For more than 15 years, the Carle Place High School Key Club has proudly partnered with Adopt-A-Family and NYU Hospital’s (Winthrop) child life department to bring joy to children during the holiday season. Adopt-A-Family is a community-based organization that aids families in times of need, struggle or hardships.

The district’s annual holiday drive, which aims to collect toys and necessary items for these children and families, took place throughout this December and was a major success. Gifts were collected from students, community members, staff grades K-12, administrators and members of the board of education.

The holiday drive has now become a cherished tradition throughout the Carle Place community, uniting students, staff and administrators through their generosity, collaboration and desires to make a difference in the lives of others.

“Each donation not only brightens the holidays for families in need, but also strengthens the bonds within our school and beyond,” said Ms. Maddalena Buffalino, adviser of the Key Club. “Together, we continue to prove that small acts of kindness can leave a lasting impact.”