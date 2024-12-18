Hicksville High School students participate in Career Day Inc.

The Hicksville High School student body participated in Career Day Inc. on Dec. 6, a daylong event of career inspiration, exposure to diverse industries and personal development.

Hicksville High School welcomed 70 guest speakers as part of Career Day Inc. on Dec. 6. Career Day Inc. is a daylong program that connects students with a variety of professionals to get them thinking about their future career choices.

The event took place over eight periods and was held throughout various locations in the high school. With more than 1,800 students, the entire study body benefitted from the comprehensive day of career inspiration, exposure to diverse industries and personal development.

The program showcased presentations from prominent local professionals, along with keynote presenters Maria Conzatti, chief administrative officer at Nassau Community College, who spoke to 11th and 12th-grade students, and Renee Flagler, executive director of Girls Inc. of Long Island, who spoke to 9th and 10th-grade students.

Following the keynote addresses, students participated in small group sessions designed to match their career interests, giving them valuable, first-hand insights into diverse industries and potential career paths. Some of the many sectors represented included art, beauty, business, finance, law, medical and wellness.

Special sessions were conducted in Spanish, allowing bilingual students to engage meaningfully and connect with professionals.

Beth Bucheister, executive director of Career Day Inc., highlighted the organization’s dedication to students’ growth. “When students are presented with opportunities to hear directly from professionals, it can significantly impact their confidence, direction, and ultimately, their success,” Bucheister said.

Career Day Inc. is a nonprofit organization that partners with local businesses and volunteers to inspire high school students toward personal and professional success.