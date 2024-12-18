The Parker Jewish Institute wins 2024 eHealthcare Leadership Distinction Award

The Parker Jewish Institute’s “We’re Full of Life” video has won the Distinction Award in the “Best Long Video Content – Over 2 Minutes” category of the 2024 eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

This recognition highlights Parker’s commitment to uplift its patients and residents with activities emphasizing positivity and friendship, fostering well-being and overall health.

“Parker is very attuned to the importance of social connection and the significant role it plays in emotional well-being and overall health. By offering a variety of activities to our patients and residents, we help them strengthen relationships that help them stay happier, and healthier,” said Parker Jewish Institute President and CEO Michael N. Rosenblut.

Alan Ginsberg, president of LIXI Studios, and his team filmed and edited the award-winning video.

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognize outstanding health websites and digital initiatives, underscoring the role of digital communications in achieving healthcare organizations’ business objectives. Now in its 25th year, the awards program draws over 1,000 entries annually.